Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'

By Clyde Hughes
Undated image of Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Jail in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chester County District Attorney's Office
Undated image of Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Jail in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chester County District Attorney's Office

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities on Friday continued to search for a convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa., on Thursday, authorities said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is wanted for a murder in Brazil and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2021 stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend. He was last seen walking in Pocopson Township, Pa., Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Considered "extremely dangerous," the Chester County district attorney's office said hundreds of police officers have been ordered to use any available means to bring in Cavalcante.

District Attorney Deb Ryan said how Cavalcante escaped remained under investigation.

Read More

A Brazilian national, Cavalcante of 5-foot tall, weighs 120 pounds and speaks fluent Spanish and Portuguese.

Cavalcante illegally entered the United States in 2017 after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He obtained fake identification in Puerto Rico and then to the U.S. mainland, where he settled in with friends in Chester County, Pa.

He worked construction locally, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Cavalcante dated his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, for two years, but she eventually filed restraining orders against him after charging that he was violent and abusive to her and her children.

Advertisement

Even though they remained in contact later after their relationship ended, she eventually told him to leave her alone or she would tell the police about his arrest warrant for murder in Brazil.

The next day, authorities said, Cavalcante stabbed Brandao to death in front of her 9-year-old daughter in the front yard of where Brandao was living.

Cavalcante was arrested and convicted in the murder on Aug. 16. He was awaiting his transfer to a state-run prison in Pennsylvania when he escaped.

Latest Headlines

U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States added 187,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday. President Biden hailed the job growth during his administration in Friday White House remarks.
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
A slow-moving storm rolling into the West will arrive just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend, bringing a major shift in the weather for millions of people across the region.
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration Friday asked Congress for $16 billion in additional emergency relief funds, $4 billion more than he requested from Congress three weeks ago.
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social media platform X updated its privacy policy to indicate it will begin collecting biometric and employment information from users.
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Walgreens announced Friday that CEO Rosalind Brewer and the company's board of directors have mutually agreed that she will step down as CEO and board member.
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the water search for hundreds of people listed as missing more than 20 days after wildfires destroyed the historic Maui island town of Lahaina is near completion.
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Efforts to enact laws restricting transgender rights across the U.S. have largely been orchestrated by national conservative organizations determined to dismantle "gender ideology." South Dakota is a prime example.
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting near a popular Austin shopping mall named The Arboretum in Texas left at least three people dead, officials said Thursday.
Idalia pulls away from N.C., heads for Bermuda as post-tropical cyclone
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Idalia pulls away from N.C., heads for Bermuda as post-tropical cyclone
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Idalia pulled away from North Carolina and was blitzing toward Bermuda on Thursday night as a post-tropical cyclone.
Federal Judge issues temporary block on Texas drag show law
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Federal Judge issues temporary block on Texas drag show law
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing a Texas law restricting drag show performances from taking effect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
SUV driver dies after wrong-way head-on crash with Greyhound bus; 18 injured
SUV driver dies after wrong-way head-on crash with Greyhound bus; 18 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement