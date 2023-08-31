Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on seditious conspiracy charges next week after his hearing on Wednesday was delayed when the judge fell ill. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- New dates were set for the sentencing hearings of former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and his associate Ethan Nordean after the judge presiding over the case fell ill on Wednesday. Nordean's hearing was rescheduled to Friday at 2 p.m., while Tarrio is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Advertisement

The hearings were delayed on Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly was unable to attend due to an unexpected illness.

The reason for the delay was initially described as an unspecified "emergency."

Kelly's absence held up what was expected to be the harshest sentence given to a person convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol invasion case. Prosecutors are demanding a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and 27 years for Nordean.

Both were convicted last May on the rare charge of seditious conspiracy and several other felonies stemming from their roles in the Capitol attack.

"The defendants understood the stakes, and they embraced their role in bringing about a 'revolution,'" prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum to Kelly.

"They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election. The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals."

Advertisement

Fellow Proud Boys Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were set to be sentenced on Thursday while Dominic Pezzola, another member, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Pezzola was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but was found guilty of other felonies, including assaulting and resisting police as he smashed a window to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors want 33 years for Biggs 30 for Rehl, and another 20 for Pezzola.

Some members of the Oath Keepers have also been found guilty of seditious conspiracy, with founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced in May to 18 years in federal prison.