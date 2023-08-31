Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 7:35 AM

Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness

By Clyde Hughes
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on seditious conspiracy charges next week after his hearing on Wednesday was delayed when the judge fell ill. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on seditious conspiracy charges next week after his hearing on Wednesday was delayed when the judge fell ill. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- New dates were set for the sentencing hearings of former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and his associate Ethan Nordean after the judge presiding over the case fell ill on Wednesday.

Nordean's hearing was rescheduled to Friday at 2 p.m., while Tarrio is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The hearings were delayed on Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly was unable to attend due to an unexpected illness.

The reason for the delay was initially described as an unspecified "emergency."

Kelly's absence held up what was expected to be the harshest sentence given to a person convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol invasion case. Prosecutors are demanding a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and 27 years for Nordean.

Both were convicted last May on the rare charge of seditious conspiracy and several other felonies stemming from their roles in the Capitol attack.

"The defendants understood the stakes, and they embraced their role in bringing about a 'revolution,'" prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum to Kelly.

"They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election. The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed. They are not heroes; they are criminals."

Advertisement

Fellow Proud Boys Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were set to be sentenced on Thursday while Dominic Pezzola, another member, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Pezzola was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but was found guilty of other felonies, including assaulting and resisting police as he smashed a window to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors want 33 years for Biggs 30 for Rehl, and another 20 for Pezzola.

Some members of the Oath Keepers have also been found guilty of seditious conspiracy, with founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced in May to 18 years in federal prison.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has admitted to making a threatening phone call to the United States' largest LGBTQ lobbying group the day after a shooter who identified as transgender killed six people in a mass school shooting.
Idalia lashes North Carolina with heavy rains as weakened tropical storm
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Idalia lashes North Carolina with heavy rains as weakened tropical storm
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia continued to lash North Carolinas with heavy rains early Thursday, causing life-threatening flash flooding in the eastern part of the state.
Nebraska governor signs EO narrowly defining male, female
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs EO narrowly defining male, female
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed an executive order that narrowly defines male and female.
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A swimmer in Texas has died after developing a meningitis infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba from an Austin area lake, health officials announced Wednesday.
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia weakened Wednesday from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm, and is blamed for at least two deaths in Florida and another in Georgia as the storm moves north into the Carolinas.
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tennessee's special session on gun safety ended with some drama, but little legislative action in the wake of a mass shooting in March at a school in Nashville.
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been accused of overstating his net worth by more than $2 billion, according to a court filing Wednesday by the New York attorney general's office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement