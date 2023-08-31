Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 10:15 AM

July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that PCE consumer spending increased $144.6 billion in July. The PCE price index showed inflation, excluding food and energy, was 4.2% from a year ago. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that PCE consumer spending increased $144.6 billion in July. The PCE price index showed inflation, excluding food and energy, was 4.2% from a year ago. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that consumer prices rose slightly in July.

The Personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index ticked up by 0.2% as the key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve also showed that PCE inflation was up 3.3% from year-ago levels.

Advertisement

Data also showed that personal income increased $45 billion in July while personal consumption expenditures increased $144.6 billion.

The growth in income was 0.2% for July while consumer spending was up 0.8% for the month.

Read More

Over 12 months goods prices dropped by 0.5% while services prices grew by 5.2%.

Food prices were up 3.5% from a year ago but energy prices were 14.6% lower, according to the BEA. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index was up 4.2% from one year ago.

"The $144.6 billion increase in current-dollar PCE in July reflected increases of $102.7 billion in spending for services and $41.9 billion in spending for goods," the BEA said in a statement. "Within services, the largest contributors to the increase were financial services and insurance (led by portfolio management and investment advice services), housing and utilities (led by housing), food services and accommodation (led by food services), and health care (led by outpatient services)."

Advertisement

According to the BEA, spending growth on goods was led by pharmaceuticals and recreational items, food, beverages and groceries, recreational goods and vehicles led by video, audio, photographic, and information processing equipment and media.

Prices for goods in general actually dropped by 0.5%. But services prices were up 0.4% while food prices were up 0.2% and energy prices rose by 0.1% for the month.

U.S. personal savings were $705.6 billion in July while the personal saving rate was 3.5%.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The sentencing hearing for former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was moved to Tuesday and his associate Ethan Nordean to Friday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly took ill on Wednesday.
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has admitted to making a threatening phone call to the United States' largest LGBTQ lobbying group the day after a shooter who identified as transgender killed six people in a mass school shooting.
Idalia lashes North Carolina with heavy rains as weakened tropical storm
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Idalia lashes North Carolina with heavy rains as weakened tropical storm
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia continued to lash North Carolinas with heavy rains early Thursday, causing life-threatening flash flooding in the eastern part of the state.
Nebraska governor signs executive order narrowly defining male, female
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs executive order narrowly defining male, female
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed an executive order that narrowly defines male and female.
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A swimmer in Texas has died after developing a meningitis infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba from an Austin area lake, health officials announced Wednesday.
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia weakened Wednesday from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm, and is blamed for at least two deaths in Florida and another in Georgia as the storm moves north into the Carolinas.
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tennessee's special session on gun safety ended with some drama, but little legislative action in the wake of a mass shooting in March at a school in Nashville.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement