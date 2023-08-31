Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 3:21 PM / Updated at 4:09 PM

SUV driver dies after wrong-way head-on crash with Greyhound bus; 18 injured

By Patrick Hilsman

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into an oncoming SUV that was in the wrong lane Thursday in Howard County in Maryland, killing the driver of the SUV and injuring 18 others.

The collision occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday as the bus was travelling on Route 32. It was carrying 38 passengers when it collided head-on with a Buick Enclave, according to police.

Advertisement

The SUV had been driving the wrong way against traffic, police said.

The Greyhound driver and 17 others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased driver of the Buick Enclave has not been identified but was reportedly an adult male.

Maryland police have opened an investigation into the crash.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs gets 17 years in prison for Jan. 6 attacks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs gets 17 years in prison for Jan. 6 attacks
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former Proud Boys top organizer Joseph Biggs Thursday got 17 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case; trial to be televised
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case; trial to be televised
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty in the election subversion case against him in Fulton County, Ga., on Thursday and the judge in the trial will allow cameras in the courtroom.
Storm surges, strong winds remain as Idalia moves off coast of North Carolina
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Storm surges, strong winds remain as Idalia moves off coast of North Carolina
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia began moving away from North Carolina's coast and toward Bermuda Thursday afternoon after lashing North Carolina with heavy rain and causing life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the state.
Lawmaker urges House probe into Saudi billions given to Jared Kushner firm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmaker urges House probe into Saudi billions given to Jared Kushner firm
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Thursday urged the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to subpoena Jared Kushner's private investment firm Affinity Partners regarding billions of dollars it got from the Saudis.
Heat wave to sear central U.S. over Labor Day weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heat wave to sear central U.S. over Labor Day weekend
Records dating back nearly a century could be broken over the extended holiday weekend as a dome of heat builds across the middle of the nation during the first days of September.
VA announces 9/11 day of service at national cemeteries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VA announces 9/11 day of service at national cemeteries
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs said Thursday more than 60 of its national cemeteries will host 9/11 National Day of Service events in recognition of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Justice Thomas discloses four 2022 trips paid for by GOP donor Harlan Crow
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Thomas discloses four 2022 trips paid for by GOP donor Harlan Crow
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In financial disclosures released Thursday Justice Clarence Thomas reported private 2022 jet trips financed by billionaire and GOP political donor Harlan Crow. Thomas did not report the what those trips cost.
Communities along the East Coast survey damage from Idalia; thousands still in the dark
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Communities along the East Coast survey damage from Idalia; thousands still in the dark
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Communities along the East Coast dealt with damage from Tropical Storm Idalia Thursday as the storm moved into the Atlantic Ocean.
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits reached a seasonally adjusted 228,000 last week, down 4,000 from a week before, according to the Labor Department.
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that consumer prices rose slightly in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement