SUV driver dies after wrong-way head-on crash with Greyhound bus; 18 injured

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into an oncoming SUV that was in the wrong lane Thursday in Howard County in Maryland, killing the driver of the SUV and injuring 18 others.

The collision occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday as the bus was travelling on Route 32. It was carrying 38 passengers when it collided head-on with a Buick Enclave, according to police.

The SUV had been driving the wrong way against traffic, police said.

The Greyhound driver and 17 others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased driver of the Buick Enclave has not been identified but was reportedly an adult male.

Maryland police have opened an investigation into the crash.