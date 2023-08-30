Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 12:43 AM

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student

By Sheri Walsh
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit, challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Photo courtesy of University of Wyoming
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit, challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Photo courtesy of University of Wyoming

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson ruled on behalf of Artemis Langford and the sorority, stating the court would not define a woman since Kappa Kappa Gamma had failed to "expansively" define the gender in its bylaws.

Advertisement

"The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit -- and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved -- Langford," Johnson wrote in his 41-page ruling Friday.

"With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the court will not define 'woman' today. The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted 'woman,' otherwise undefined in the nonprofit's bylaws, expansively; this judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma's freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition plaintiffs urge," the ruling said.

Read More

The lawsuit, which was filed in March by six members of the sorority, claimed "Kappa Kappa Gamma limits membership to women only," but last fall "the sorority inducted a man, Terry Smith, as a member."

"Kappa Kappa Gamma was founded in 1870 as a single-sex organization for women, and it has consistently described itself as such," the lawsuit stated, adding that Langford's inclusion in the sorority made them feel uncomfortable and that they were "deprived of the all-female environment."

Advertisement

In June, chapter leaders filed a motion asking the district court to dismiss the lawsuit. Sorority council President Pat Rooney and the sorority's nonprofit organization cited court precedent -- in Kadel v. Falwell -- to reject the plaintiffs' claims that the term "woman" can only be interpreted to mean a person that is born biologically female.

"Kappa Kappa Gamma applauds the court's ruling in Wyoming upholding a private organization's right to choose their members," the sorority said in a statement. "We look forward to moving past this lawsuit so we can continue the important work being done every day on behalf of all of our members."

Latest Headlines

Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 Hurricane on Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 Hurricane on Wednesday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Forecasters are warning that Idalia, already a Category 2 storm, was continuing to strengthen and was expected to become "an extremely dangerous" category 4 storm when it hits Florida on Wednesday morning.
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia, which struck western Cuba as a tropical storm, strengthened to Category 2 on Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's west coast where it is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
Land search for Maui wildfire victims ends, moves to ocean
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Land search for Maui wildfire victims ends, moves to ocean
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The search on land for victims of the Maui wildfires has ended, with 99% of Lahaina searched. The work to find victims will now move to the ocean, according to officials.
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hawaii's electric utility is pushing back against a Maui County lawsuit blaming it for the devastating wildfire that destroyed thousands of properties and killed more than 100 people.
Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Ga. election interference case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Ga. election interference case
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Sidney Powell, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, waived her right to arraignment and pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Georgia's election interference case.
Ohio congressman asks Merrick Garland for info on misappropriated COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio congressman asks Merrick Garland for info on misappropriated COVID-19 funds
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus chairperson Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers about alleged misappropriation of billions of dollars.
White House names first 10 drugs eligible for Medicare price negotiations
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
White House names first 10 drugs eligible for Medicare price negotiations
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced the initial slate of 10 prescription medicines chosen as part of the first-ever pricing negotiations between Medicare and the nation's pharmaceutical giants.
UNC grad student charged in campus slaying of professor
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
UNC grad student charged in campus slaying of professor
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the campus slaying of a professor who served as his adviser.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is suspending his campaign for the Republican nomination for president, saying Tuesday that running for the office has been "one of the greatest honors of my life."
Interior Department holds offshore wind energy auction for Gulf
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Interior Department holds offshore wind energy auction for Gulf
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior held the first offshore wind energy auction for the Gulf of Mexico region Tuesday, leading to one lease area receiving a high bid of $5.6 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
First Trump co-defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia election case
First Trump co-defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement