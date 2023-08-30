Mark Thompson's hiring at CNN comes amid recent staff shakeups at the network, including the sacking of the previous CEO in June after less than one year on the job. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mark Thompson, the former director-general of the British Broadcasting Corp. and former chief executive of The New York Times, will take the helm of CNN in October as the network's new chairman and CEO. The British media executive will step into his new leadership role at the global news giant on Oct. 9, according to a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the network. Advertisement

In his new executive role, Thompson will also serve as editor in chief, meaning he will set the course for all content produced by CNN's 4,000 news contributors around the world.

Thompson's hiring comes amid recent staff shakeups at the network, including the sacking of the previous CEO in June after less than one year on the job.

An interim leadership team will remain in place and report to Thompson as he transitions into the new role.

Thompson will take charge of CNN's strategy, operations and business units, including a global portfolio of networks, channels and programs across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, according to a press release from Warner's front office that announced the move.

"There isn't a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

"Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world's most respected news organizations. His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time."

Thompson issued a statement saying he was eager to take the job.

"I couldn't be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy," said Thompson, who has been a leader in the news business for more than four decades.

"The world needs accurate trustworthy news now more than ever and we've never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN."

Thompson led the Times from 2012-2020, over which time he ramped up the newspaper's digital business, boosted paid digital subscriptions and overall revenue, and implemented several successful content innovations like The Daily podcast.

Before that he led the BBC from 2004-2012, presiding over one of the world's biggest newsrooms with extensive global news assets, Warner said.

Thompson was knighted in June during the ceremonies for King Charles III's birthday for his ongoing work in the media industry.

CNN remains headquartered in Atlanta, but in recent years the company has shifted more resources to major hubs in Washington and New York.

The company has not indicated where Thompson will be based.