Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 10:51 AM

Mark Thompson, former New York Times chief, named new boss at CNN

High-profile hire comes amid recent turmoil at global news giant

By A.L. Lee
Mark Thompson's hiring at CNN comes amid recent staff shakeups at the network, including the sacking of the previous CEO in June after less than one year on the job. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mark Thompson's hiring at CNN comes amid recent staff shakeups at the network, including the sacking of the previous CEO in June after less than one year on the job. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mark Thompson, the former director-general of the British Broadcasting Corp. and former chief executive of The New York Times, will take the helm of CNN in October as the network's new chairman and CEO.

The British media executive will step into his new leadership role at the global news giant on Oct. 9, according to a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the network.

Advertisement

In his new executive role, Thompson will also serve as editor in chief, meaning he will set the course for all content produced by CNN's 4,000 news contributors around the world.

Thompson's hiring comes amid recent staff shakeups at the network, including the sacking of the previous CEO in June after less than one year on the job.

Read More

An interim leadership team will remain in place and report to Thompson as he transitions into the new role.

Thompson will take charge of CNN's strategy, operations and business units, including a global portfolio of networks, channels and programs across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, according to a press release from Warner's front office that announced the move.

"There isn't a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world's most respected news organizations. His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time."

Thompson issued a statement saying he was eager to take the job.

"I couldn't be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy," said Thompson, who has been a leader in the news business for more than four decades.

"The world needs accurate trustworthy news now more than ever and we've never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN."

Thompson led the Times from 2012-2020, over which time he ramped up the newspaper's digital business, boosted paid digital subscriptions and overall revenue, and implemented several successful content innovations like The Daily podcast.

Before that he led the BBC from 2004-2012, presiding over one of the world's biggest newsrooms with extensive global news assets, Warner said.

Advertisement

Thompson was knighted in June during the ceremonies for King Charles III's birthday for his ongoing work in the media industry.

CNN remains headquartered in Atlanta, but in recent years the company has shifted more resources to major hubs in Washington and New York.

The company has not indicated where Thompson will be based.

Latest Headlines

NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
U.S. News // 21 seconds ago
NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla motors has been under scrutiny from a safety watchdog for a hands-free autopilot mode that could theoretically lead to driver distraction, documents published on Tuesday reveal.
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia began moving into Georgia on Wednesday as a Category 1 storm after making landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a powerful storm.
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Atlanta transported 11 people to an area hospital Tuesday evening after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence on approach to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
ADP: U.S. added 177,000 new private sector jobs in August, down sharply from July
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: U.S. added 177,000 new private sector jobs in August, down sharply from July
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. private sector added 177,000 jobs this month, according to a private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday, indicating hiring is beginning to wane.
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Convicted ex-Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean will be sentenced Wednesday for Jan.6 seditious conspiracy and several other felonies. The government seeks a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and 27 for Nordean.
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the White House about ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Maui and the federal response to Hurricane Idalia, which barreled into Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia blew into Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, with the higher populated areas of Tallahassee and Tampa missing the worst of it.
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities and their European partners have dismantled a massive malware network that has been used by prolific ransomeware groups to extort tens of millions of dollars from victims worldwide.
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of weapons, missiles and munitions for Ukraine, as Kyiv makes advances in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement