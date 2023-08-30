Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged

William Frederick Beals, 52, was arrested in Adairsville, Ga., and charged with lying to the FBI. Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged, officials announced Wednesday. William Frederick Beals, 52, was arrested in the town of Adairsville in Georgia and charged with lying to the FBI, a felony, the Justice Department said in a news release. Advertisement

He is also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, two variants of disorderly conduct and theft of government property.

Beals allegedly traveled from his home in Tennessee to Washington to protest against the certification of the Electoral College votes and made his way to the Lower West Plaza of the federal building.

He was pictured climbing scaffolding as he approached the Capitol, then entered the building through the Senate Parliamentarian Doors before exiting. He later wore a gas mask and re-entered the Capitol for a second time via the Senate Wing door.

Beals allegedly took at least one video with his cellphone while illegally inside the Capitol.

"So we officially took the White House," Beals said in a video posted to TikTok.

He later posed in photos with materials stolen from the U.S. Capitol Police guarding the Capitol, including sitting on top of a USCP motorcycle and carrying a USCP riot shield.

When Beals spoke with FBI agents in October 2021, he denied entering the building and claimed photos he was shown inside of the building were doctored.

The FBI has also arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol.

Brett Alan Rotella, a 34-year-old from North Carolina who goes by the name Brett Ostrander, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony offenses including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Rotella was expected to make his initial appearance in a Western District of North Carolina courthouse.