Justice Department charges Arizona company, says its animal drugs not approved

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a complaint Wednesday against Arizona-based AniCell Biotech LLC for allegedly selling unapproved animal drugs.
"The United States alleges that AniCell Biotech LLC and its owner, Brandon T. Ames, violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). According to the complaint, the defendants manufacture products under the brand names EquusCell and CanisCell consisting of injectable and intravenous liquids, eye drops and grafts derived from the amniotic tissue of horses," the Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.