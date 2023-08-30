Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 10:20 AM

ADP: U.S. added 177,000 new private sector jobs in August, down sharply from July

By Daniel J. Graeber
Private payroll processor ADP founds job creation in August was nearly half the levels from the prior month, suggesting the broader economy is starting to cool down. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Private payroll processor ADP founds job creation in August was nearly half the levels from the prior month, suggesting the broader economy is starting to cool down. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. private sector added 177,000 jobs this month, according to a private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday, indicating hiring is beginning to wane.

ADP's figures were sharply lower than the 324,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy during July. And while numbers were consistent with pre-pandemic levels, data suggest hiring may be starting to plateau.

Advertisement

"After two years of exceptional gains tied to the recovery, we're moving toward more sustainable growth in pay and employment as the economic effects of the pandemic recede," Neda Richardson, the chief economist at ADP, said.

Jobs declined heavily in the leisure and hospitality sector, with new hires in hotels and restaurants off by some 30,000 this month, following a succession of strength. Those employees opting to stay on the job saw a year-on-year increase of 5.9% in wages, while job changers enjoyed a 9.5% bump in their pay.

Read More

Heavy government stimulus during the pandemic supported a broader economy struggling through the period of isolation that preceded the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. That led to supply-chain issues and the subsequent boost in demand led the economy to overheat, with year-on-year inflation flirting with 10% last summer.

Advertisement

Through successive increases in its lending rates, the Federal Reserve has managed to bring inflation closer to 3%, but economic weakness has followed. Lending rates, particularly in the housing sector, are increasingly prohibitive and hiring is starting to erode.

On Tuesday, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, or JOLTS, showed the number of people who left their jobs voluntarily, a barometer of confidence in the broader market, declined 253,000 to 3.5 million in July.

As indicated in the ADP figures, most of those people quitting their jobs were in hospitality or food services. Fewer people looking for another job suggests confidence in the market is eroding.

And with a wave of strike action, most recently from members of the United Autoworkers Union, the decline in the number of quits may be ominous amid concerns about missing a paycheck as prices remain elevated, especially for rents.

Latest Headlines

NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
U.S. News // 12 seconds ago
NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla motors has been under scrutiny from a safety watchdog for a hands-free autopilot mode that could theoretically lead to driver distraction, documents published on Tuesday reveal.
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia began moving into Georgia on Wednesday as a Category 1 storm after making landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a powerful storm.
Mark Thompson, former New York Times chief, named new boss at CNN
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Mark Thompson, former New York Times chief, named new boss at CNN
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mark Thompson, the former director-general of the British Broadcasting Corp. and former chief executive of The New York Times, will take the helm of CNN in October as the network's new chairman and CEO.
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Atlanta transported 11 people to an area hospital Tuesday evening after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence on approach to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Convicted ex-Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean will be sentenced Wednesday for Jan.6 seditious conspiracy and several other felonies. The government seeks a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and 27 for Nordean.
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the White House about ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Maui and the federal response to Hurricane Idalia, which barreled into Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia blew into Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, with the higher populated areas of Tallahassee and Tampa missing the worst of it.
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities and their European partners have dismantled a massive malware network that has been used by prolific ransomeware groups to extort tens of millions of dollars from victims worldwide.
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of weapons, missiles and munitions for Ukraine, as Kyiv makes advances in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement