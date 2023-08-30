Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 5:48 PM / Updated at 5:51 PM

Tenn. special session produces drama, little movement on gun laws

By Joe Fisher
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (R), D-Nashville, speaks outside the White House in April along with colleagues Reps. Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson after their expulsion. Jones was silenced again during this week's special session on gun safety. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
1 of 3 | Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (R), D-Nashville, speaks outside the White House in April along with colleagues Reps. Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson after their expulsion. Jones was silenced again during this week's special session on gun safety. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tennessee's special session on gun safety ended with some drama, but little legislative action in the wake of a mass shooting in March at a school in Nashville.

The House and Senate spent most of the weeklong session in a stalemate as many Senate committees gaveled to a close within moments of coming to order without debating any bills.

Advertisement

In the end, three bills passed, along with an appropriations measure.

One would create a sales tax exemption for gun safes and other safety devices. The second would broaden the window for courts to report information related to background checks to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations from 30 hours to 72. The third, unrelated to firearms, would require the TBI to submit a report on human trafficking.

Read More

The Tennessee Firearms Association called the lack of action a "victory" in an email to subscribers.

Advertisement

Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, told UPI on Wednesday the session was unsuccessful, in part, because the focus on "public safety" was too narrow. Many of the bills proposed by his caucus "that specifically dealt with firearm purchases and ammunition" were not debated.

Love said he and his colleagues were often not allowed to ask questions about bills during committee meetings. And it was unusual that half of the gallery seating was dedicated to lobbyists, limiting the space for members of the public. Normally, lobbyists watch the proceedings on a TV in the Capitol rotunda.

"Why make this special provision for which lobbyists? Gun lobbyists?" Love said. "What does that say we're prioritizing? It creates an adversarial relationship with the general public."

The session also created something of a spectacle for the public.

Microphones were silenced. There was shouting, a walkout and at least one shove.

Jones silenced again

Reminiscent of the spring, when Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, was expelled (and later re-elected) during a debate on gun policy, he was blocked Monday from speaking during the remainder of the special session.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, declared Jones out of order during the debate over House Bill 7023 by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka. The bill would authorize local law enforcement agencies to assign officers to any school that does not have a memorandum of understanding with an agency for a school resource officer.

Advertisement

Jones argued that more mental health professionals should be provided to schools rather than police.

Sexton said Jones was speaking "off topic" and the GOP majority voted to bar him from speaking for the rest of the session. Democrats left the chamber in protest.

"What we're seeing is this misapplication, this abuse of rules under the leadership of Speaker Cameron Sexton," Jones said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What's happening is not Democratic. It is authoritarianism. The Capitol is surrounded by troopers. This does not look like a Democratic body anymore."

The move was enabled by a strict set of rules the House adopted at the beginning of the session. Sexton was given power to call representatives out of order at his own discretion. He also called for state troopers to block the public from the rotunda -- which is not normal protocol -- and banned anyone from having signs in the gallery or committee chambers.

Members of the public, including moms from the Covenant School, where the March shooting occurred, were escorted out by troopers if they held up signs.

The bill was one of a few advanced by either chamber during the session, but was tabled in the Senate.

Advertisement

Chaos in committee

Democrats trying to discuss a bill during a House Education Committee meeting said they were bypassed for the opportunity to speak.

The committee was debating a proposal Aug. 23, introduced by Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, to allow anyone with an enhanced firearm permit to enter school grounds while armed without the permission of the principal. And the principal would not have the authority to ask them to leave.

Committee Chairman Mark White, R-Memphis, ignored Democrats' raised hands to recognize Republican Rep. Todd Warner's call to end the discussion.

"We've had our hands up since the beginning of this committee -- you recognized him when our hands were up," Jones called out. "We knew the games you play. Have the discussion for the people that have been waiting for this bill."

The committee erupted into crosstalk and shouts from onlookers. White said Warner was "on the list." He also derided Jones and Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, for "jumping up." White then recognized Parkinson on a point of order.

"With all due respect, that is a crock of crap," Parkinson said. "We had our hands up when we called the motion. ... You called on everybody else except for us two. That is wrong and that is disrespectful. If you want to run this bill and ram it down these people's throat you're doing exactly that."

Advertisement

Before the vote, White called a recess, muted Jones and attempted to have him removed. He was ultimately allowed to stay.

"The public is seeing how democracy is not being allowed to flourish and exist," Love told UPI, though he believed Gov. Bill Lee's intention to have meaningful debate in calling the special session was honest.

"How one-party rule is really not good for Tennessee in the sense of a super majority silencing debate before it even starts."

Republicans control both houses of the legislature and the governor's seat.

Ending with a shove

The gathering adjourned Tuesday with little action -- and more tension.

As Sexton was leaving the dais, Jones and Pearson stood at the foot of it with small signs and addressed the speaker. Jones' sign read, "Protect kids, not guns." As Sexton walked by, he dug his shoulder into Pearson and pushed him aside. He then turned and wagged his finger at Pearson and said something inaudible.

Advertisement

The incident was caught on camera by reporters.

Love saw the end of the encounter from a distance and will meet with Pearson and minority leader Rep. Karen Camper, D-Memphis, to discuss a resolution.

Sexton did not respond to UPI's calls for comment.

Latest Headlines

FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
FBI arrests man who first entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The FBI has arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' even as Idalia downgraded
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' even as Idalia downgraded
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden encouraged officials across the south to "remain vigilant" as Hurricane Idalia took aim at the U.S. southeastern coastal region.
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been accused of overstating his net worth by more than $2 billion, according to a court filing Wednesday by the New York attorney general's office.
Idalia weakens to tropical storm as it moves across Georgia, Carolinas
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Idalia weakens to tropical storm as it moves across Georgia, Carolinas
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A weakened Hurricane Idalia was a Category 1 storm about 100 miles west-southwest of Savannah, Ga., Wednesday afternoon and moving northeast at 20 mph.
Justice Department charges Arizona company, says its animal drugs not approved
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department charges Arizona company, says its animal drugs not approved
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a complaint Wednesday against Arizona-based AniCell Biotech LLC for selling unapproved animal drugs.
Massachusetts court finds defrocked cardinal unfit to stand trial for sexual assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts court finds defrocked cardinal unfit to stand trial for sexual assault
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts court ruled that former Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick is not competent to stand trial for decades-old allegations that he had sexually abused a teenage boy.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Judge rejects executive privilege claim made by ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rejects executive privilege claim made by ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A district judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump adviser Peter Navarro did not demonstrate that the former president had invoked executive privilege to justify his failure to testify before Congress.
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Rudy Giuliani is legally liable for defaming a pair of election workers in Georgia following the 2020 presidential race.
Five female professors sue Vassar college over alleged pay discrimination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Five female professors sue Vassar college over alleged pay discrimination
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Five female professors at Vassar College said Wednesday they are suing the institution over what they claim is gender pay discrimination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
Chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating sex toys settles legal fight
Chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating sex toys settles legal fight
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
President Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' even as Idalia downgraded
President Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' even as Idalia downgraded
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement