Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 11:59 AM

Labor Department rule seeks to provide 3.6M low-paid salary workers overtime pay

By Doug Cunningham
Acting Labor Sec. Julie Su said low-paid salary workers work side by side with hourly employees and their salaries don't currently compensate them for overtime hours. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Acting Labor Sec. Julie Su said low-paid salary workers work side by side with hourly employees and their salaries don't currently compensate them for overtime hours. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday proposed a new overtime rule guaranteeing overtime pay for 3.6 million workers low-paid salaried workers.

The proposed overtime rule would both restore and extend overtime protections for workers earning less than $1,059 a week, roughly $55,000 per year, who often find themselves exempt from the existing overtime rules despite low pay due to their "management" status.

Advertisement

"For over 80 years, a cornerstone of workers' rights in this country is the right to a 40-hour workweek, the promise that you get to go home after 40 hours or you get higher pay for each extra hour that you spend laboring away from your loved ones," Acting Secretary Julie Su said. "I've heard from workers again and again about working long hours, for no extra pay, all while earning low salaries that don't come anywhere close to compensating them for their sacrifices."

So the new rule would extend overtime protections to 3.6 million more salaried workers who are currently exempt from overtime rules.

Read More

According to the Labor Department, the new rule better identifies which employees are executive, administrative or professional employees who should actually be exempt from overtime regulations.

Advertisement

"Many low-paid salaried employees work side-by-side with hourly employees, doing the same tasks and often working over 40 hours a week," the Labor Department Wednesday statement said. "But because of outdated and out-of-sync rules, these low-paid salaried workers aren't getting paid time-and-a-half for hours worked over 40 in a week."

The proposed rule would better ensure that these low-paid salaried workers who are not exempt " will gain more time with their families or receive additional compensation when working more than 40 hours a week."

Overtime protections would also be restored to U.S. territories under the proposed new rule, returning to how it was between 2004 and 2019 when overtime regulations covered U.S. territories where the federal minimum wage was applicable.

The proposed rule defines and delimits overtime exemptions for executive, administrative, professional, outside sales, and computer workers.

Overtime protections for U.S. workers are included in the Fair Labor Standards Act. The law requires "overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek at a rate not less than time and one-half their regular rates of pay."

Latest Headlines

NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NHTSA demands answers on Tesla self-driving mode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Tesla motors has been under scrutiny from a safety watchdog for a hands-free autopilot mode that could theoretically lead to driver distraction, documents published on Tuesday reveal.
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane while moving into Georgia
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia began moving into Georgia on Wednesday as a Category 1 storm after making landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a powerful storm.
Mark Thompson, former New York Times chief, named new boss at CNN
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mark Thompson, former New York Times chief, named new boss at CNN
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mark Thompson, the former director-general of the British Broadcasting Corp. and former chief executive of The New York Times, will take the helm of CNN in October as the network's new chairman and CEO.
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe turbulence on Delta flight sends 11 to hospital
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Atlanta transported 11 people to an area hospital Tuesday evening after a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence on approach to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said.
ADP: U.S. added 177,000 new private sector jobs in August, down sharply from July
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ADP: U.S. added 177,000 new private sector jobs in August, down sharply from July
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. private sector added 177,000 jobs this month, according to a private payroll processor ADP's monthly report released Wednesday, indicating hiring is beginning to wane.
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sentencing hearings for Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean canceled after 'emergency'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Convicted ex-Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean will be sentenced Wednesday for Jan.6 seditious conspiracy and several other felonies. The government seeks a 33-year sentence for Tarrio and 27 for Nordean.
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to speak on Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia as White House plans disaster response
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at the White House about ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Maui and the federal response to Hurricane Idalia, which barreled into Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida's west coast, bringing floods, travel disruptions
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia blew into Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, with the higher populated areas of Tallahassee and Tampa missing the worst of it.
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities and their European partners have dismantled a massive malware network that has been used by prolific ransomeware groups to extort tens of millions of dollars from victims worldwide.
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of weapons, missiles and munitions for Ukraine, as Kyiv makes advances in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement