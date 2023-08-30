Trending
Aug. 30, 2023 / 1:41 AM

Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of weapons, missiles and munitions for Ukraine, as Kyiv makes advances in its counteroffensive against Russia.

The package announced Tuesday by the departments of State and Defense includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets as well as armored medical treatment vehicles and millions of rounds of small arms ammunition.

"The U.S. will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday during a press conference.

The weaponry is valued at some $250 million, and is the Biden administration's 45 drawdown from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine since 2021.

The Biden administration has committed more than $43.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, most of which has been funded by the $48.7 billion in Congress-approved supplemental appropriations over the last two fiscal years.

With the coffer seemingly running shallow, the Biden administration asked Congress earlier this month for more than $40 billion in emergency funding, including $10.5 billion earmarked for Ukraine security assistance and $4.5 billion to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

It also comes after a Department Defense review of its appropriate accounting method uncovered $6.2 billion "that can be used under Congressionally authorized drawdown authority to provide arms and equipment to meet Ukraine's urgent security requirements," according to a State Department fact sheet published earlier this month.

When asked how much was left of the Congressionally approved funds, Singh told reporters she didn't have the figures on hand but said she is "confident that we have enough money to meet Ukraine's need through the fiscal year."

"But, as you know, there's been a request for a supplemental. And we're hopeful that the Congress will approve a supplemental package for Ukraine," she said.

The announcement comes as Ukraine appears to be making advances with its counteroffensive after months of slow progress. Earlier this week, Ukrainian military officials said they had recaptured Robotyne, a village on the southern front, which clears a path for troops to advance on Russia-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol.

Officials said Ukrainian troops were also advancing in the eastern Donetsk region near Bakhmut.

"I am grateful to all American people, the Congress and personally to President Joe Biden for the new defense assistance package for Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

"Artillery, missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, de-mining equipment -- that's what our warriors need. Freedom needs protection, and this protection is growing strong."

