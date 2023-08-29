Suspect booked on murder charge in professor's slaying at UNC at Chapel Hill

1 of 2 | Authorities on Monday circulated this photo of a "person of interest" connected with a fatal shooting at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Photo courtesy University of North Carolina Police Department

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The suspect in Monday's fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday. Information published Tuesday by a sheriff's office in North Carolina shows Tailei Qi was booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of a member of the faculty at the school. Advertisement

University police on Monday turned to social media to solicit information about a "person of interest" suspected in the shooting of a male faculty member.

"If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911," Monday's alert read.

Acting on descriptions provided to authorities, police apprehended a suspect about 90 minutes after the shooting. A video posted by WRAL-TV showed authorities arresting a young man, handcuffing him and putting him into a police cruiser.

Daily mugshots posted Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff's office show the suspect, Tailei Qi, booked on a first-degree murder charge under booking number 67909.

Local CBS affiliate WNCN has since identified the deceased victim as Zijie Yan, a professor of Applied Physical Science.

The outlet quoted the warrant as saying that "defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan."

Qi was found with a 9mm handgun. He was listed as a member of the graduate research group working under Yan.

CBS News cited Brian James, the chief of police at the university, as saying investigators have yet to determine a motive.

"To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why and even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today. Why today, why at all?" James said Monday. "And we want to learn from this incident and we will certainly work to do our best to ensure that this never happens again on the UNC campus."

Information posted on the alert system for the university show classes were cancelled for Tuesday and all non-mandatory operations were suspended. That status remains in effect until midnight EDT.