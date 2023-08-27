Tropical Storm Idalia gains strength Monday evening and is close to becoming a hurricane near the western tip of Cuba. Idalia is expected to make landfall as a "major hurricane" in western Florida by Wednesday. Photo courtesy NOAA

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia continued to strengthen Monday night and is close to becoming a hurricane near the western tip of Cuba, as forecasters warn of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds for parts of Florida. Idalia is expected to make landfall as a "major hurricane" in the Big Bend area of Florida on Wednesday. In its 10 p.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center located the storm about 10 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba. The storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving north at 8 mph. Advertisement

"A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster north-northeast motion on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NHC wrote in the update.

"The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday."

A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay, while a hurricane warning is in effect for Cuba's province of Pinar del Rio, as well as the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida east coast and the southeastern Georgia coast from Sebastian Inlet northward to Altamaha Sound; the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel; Isle of Youth, Cuba; Dry Tortugas, Fla.; Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key; and west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach.

Idalia had been moving erratically on Sunday but was practically stationary overnight into Monday. The NHC said the system moved north late Monday and is expected to be over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, as it picks up speed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane later today," it said. "Idalia is likely to be near or at major hurricane intensity when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida."

The center is warning that the risk of it producing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle as early as Tuesday was increasing, with both storm surge and hurricane watches in effect for portions of both regions.

"Residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast and follow any advice given by local officials," it said.

The NHC is warning that the combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause dry areas near the coast to flood.

The Aucilla River could reach as high as 11 feet if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide, it said, adding that the Chassahowitzka River could hit 9 feet, and the Ochlockonee River, the Anclote River and Tampa Bay could reach 7 feet.

The Middle of Longboat Key may reach hit 5 feet with Englewood, Charlotte Harbor and Indian Pass may hit 4 feet and Chokoloskee and the Florida Keys potentially 2 feet.

Portions of Florida's west coast, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia are forecast to receive between 3 to 6 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Water temperatures along the Gulf Coast are in the upper 80s, as measured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These warm temperatures may act as a type of fuel to strengthen the storm ahead of landfall along the coast.

Idalia is gaining strength as Hurricane Franklin approaches the Bahamas and Florida from the southeast. The NHC says Franklin is expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday. Its path will then curve along the East Coast.