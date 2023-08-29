Trending
Aug. 29, 2023 / 5:53 PM

Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Ga. election interference case

By Sheri Walsh
Sidney Powell, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, is pictured in mug shot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta on Aug. 23. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
Sidney Powell, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, is pictured in mug shot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta on Aug. 23. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Sidney Powell, an attorney who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, waived her right to arraignment and pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Georgia's election interference case.

According to the court filing, Powell waived her right to hear the charges against her before entering a plea. Arraignment for all of the defendants in the election case is scheduled Sept. 6.

Powell, along with Trump and 17 other co-defendants, was indicted Aug. 14 for an alleged criminal racketeering conspiracy to change the outcome of Georgia's presidential election.

She faces seven charges, including violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations -- or RICO -- Act.

Powell was charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud, computer crimes, trespass and invasion of privacy, as well as conspiracy to defraud the state. She surrendered at the Fulton County Jail last week and was released on $100,000 bond.

Powell is one of three defendants to waive their right to an arraignment.

Defendant Trevian Kutti, who is accused of harassing an election worker, also waived arraignment Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea, according to a court filing.

Ray Smith, a Georgia-based lawyer who worked for Trump, waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to 12 counts in the indictment, according to a court filing from Monday.

While Powell is the third defendant to have already entered a plea, she is the second to request a speedy trial. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro faces an Oct. 23 trial date for allegedly drafting the fake electors memo.

The remaining 16 defendants in the case, including Trump, still face arraignment Sept. 6.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set Trump's trial date for March 4, which is the eve of Super Tuesday, when many states hold their 2024 presidential primary elections.

Trump, who is running for the Republican Party's nomination, has argued that all criminal cases against him should be delayed until after the 2024 election.

