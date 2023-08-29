Rep. Steve Scalise says he's being treated for blood cancer

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced Tuesday he was diagnosed with the "very treatable" blood cancer multiple myeloma, adding that he plans to return to Washington, D.C., in September and continue working.
"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," Scalise said in a social media message. "The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.