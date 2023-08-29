Marines killed in Australia Osprey crash identified

1 of 3 | Capt. Eleanor LeBeau, 29, was one of three Marines who were killed Sunday when the MV-22B Osprey aircraft they were aboard crashed in Australia. Photo courtesy of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin/X

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. military has identified the three Marines who died Sunday when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed near Darwin, Australia, during a military training exercise. The Marines were identified Monday as Cpl. Spencer Collart, 21, Capt. Eleanor LeBeau, 29, and Maj. Tobin Lewis, 37. They were assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 that was deployed to Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family," Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding office of MRF-D, said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."

The three victims were among the 23 Marines aboard the MV-22B Osprey that cashed at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Melville Island, north of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory.

At least one Marine remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday night at Royal Darwin Hospital, while two others were listed as stable. Seventeen other Marines had been transported to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released, the U.S. military said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and Sullivan said they "remain focused on required support to the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued his condolences for the lives lost over the weekend.

"These Marines served our country with courage and pride, and my thoughts and prayers are with their families today, with the other troops who were injured in the crash and with the entire USMC family," he said in a statement published to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Collart was the Osprey's crew chief, LeBeau a pilot and Lewis an executive officer, according to MRF-D, which was launched in 2012 and is part of Australia's U.S. Force Posture Initiatives.