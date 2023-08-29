Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 1:17 AM

Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze

By Darryl Coote
The death toll from wildfires that tore through Maui early this month stood at 115 on Monday with nearly 400 people unaccounted for. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI
The death toll from wildfires that tore through Maui early this month stood at 115 on Monday with nearly 400 people unaccounted for. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hawaii's electric utility is pushing back against a Maui County lawsuit blaming it for the devastating wildfire that destroyed thousands of properties and killed more than 100 people by arguing local firefighters had declared the blaze extinguished and left the scene.

With a death toll of 115 and hundreds more unaccounted for, the wildfire that ignited Aug. 8 and tore through the historic Maui town of Lahaina is considered the deadliest blaze in modern U.S. history.

Advertisement

Maui County filed its lawsuit Thursday, seeking damages from the Hawaiian Electric Company on allegations its "energized and downed power lines ignited dry fuel ... causing the fires."

On Sunday, Hawaiian Electric acknowledged for the first time that a fire that ignited the morning of Aug. 8 "appears to have been caused by power lines that fell in high winds," but said the Maui County Fire Department had responded to this fire, reported it 100% contained, left the scene and declared it had been extinguished.

Read More

Hawaiian Electric crews then arrived at the scene to make repairs with the power still off and saw a small fire and called 911, the utility said, adding that by the time Maui County fire personnel were on the scene the blaze had spread out of control toward Lahaina.

Advertisement

The utility said in its statement that the cause of the second fire "has not been determined."

"The county's lawsuit distracts from the important work that needs to be done for the people of Lahaina and Maui," Scott Seu, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Electric, said Sunday in a statement.

The announcement comes as searchers continue to look through the rubble of Lahaina for nearly 400 people who are unaccounted for and as officials work to identify the remains of 115 people.

On Monday, Maui County confirmed two more victims have been identified and next of kin notified for a total of 45. Another six victims have been identified but their families have yet to be located and notified.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez on Monday also urged property owners in Lahaina to make formal reports of any unsolicited offers.

A proclamation issued by Gov. Josh Green made it a crime punishable by one year imprisonment and a $5,000 fine to make unsolicited offers for property located in specific areas of Maui impacted by the fire.

"Preying on people who suffered the most from the tragedy on Maui is despicable," Lopez said in a statement. "The Department of the Attorney General will investigate all such criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable."

Advertisement

The fire burned more than 3,000 acres in Maui and destroyed more than 2,200 structures. Maui County estimates that the fire resulted in $5.5 billion in damages.

Latest Headlines

Idalia nearing hurricane strength at Cuba, expected to hit Florida Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Idalia nearing hurricane strength at Cuba, expected to hit Florida Wednesday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia gained strength Monday night and is close to becoming a hurricane near the western tip of Cuba, as forecasters warn of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds for parts of Florida.
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a state of emergency order for Florida on Monday while Gov. Ron DeSantis issued evacuation orders for 21 counties, as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to hit the state Wednesday.
Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington, urges end to 'hate-fueled violence'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington, urges end to 'hate-fueled violence'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on Monday with members of Martin Luther King Jr.'s family at the White House where he urged an end to "hate-fueled violence."
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A University of North Carolina faculty member was killed in a shooting Monday on the school's Chapel Hill campus and a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident, authorities announced.
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an Atlanta courtroom Monday that his time serving under former President Donald Trump was "challenging."
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday filed suit against the Indiana Department of Corrections, targeting a decision by the agency to deny gender affirming surgery to a jailed transgender woman.
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, who became known as "Joe the Plumber" during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died at the age of 49. Wurzelbacher died Sunday after battling Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
GOP House appropriations committee member seeks to 'defund' Trump probes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP House appropriations committee member seeks to 'defund' Trump probes
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee and staunch backer of Donald Trump said Monday he will seek to withhold federal funding for legal cases against the former president.
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
As meteorologists track Idalia, expected to strengthen into a formidable hurricane before hitting Florida, they have noted that some of the most notorious tropical storms in history have begun with the letter "I."
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next week to meet with that nation's top officials, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, in a bid to "deepen cooperation," the White House said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement