Chipotle pays D.C. $300K to settle child labor allegations

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday agreed to pay $322,400 to settle allegations in Washington, D.C., that it violated child labor laws. Photo courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill/ Facebook

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fast-food franchise Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay Washington, D.C., more than $300,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced the $322,400 penalty and agreement Monday, saying Chipotle will also implement new policies to ensure compliance wit D.C. labor laws, provide training to all restaurant managers and supervisors in the district and have store managers review child labor laws with all new hires. Advertisement

"We applaud young people who take the initiative to work in addition to going to school. But the law limits the hours they can work to ensure they are healthy, well-rested and able to fulfill their responsibilities as students and to their families," Schwalb said in a statement.

The district began investigating Chipotle in May 2022 after reviewing complaints accusing it of having violated child labor laws. Some of the violations alleged included minors working after 10 p.m., working more than eight hours in a day, working more than 48 hours a week and working more than six consecutive days.

According to the attorney general's office, it investigated more than 800 potential violations of the district's child labor laws committed at Chipotle's 20 D.C. restaurants over the past three years.

The settlement states that the company denies the allegations and the agreement may not be construed to be an admission of violating any law, liability or wrongdoing.

Schwalb said that a portion of Chipotle's settlement agreement will support D.C.'s youth apprenticeship grant to help local youth with existing apprenticeship programs and provide them with job training and workforce skills development.

"We will put this settlement to good use by helping connect district youth with apprenticeships and workforce training opportunities, building on our efforts to ensure that all young people in the District have the chance to thrive and succeed," he said.