Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 5:32 AM

Chipotle pays D.C. $300K to settle child labor allegations

By Darryl Coote
Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday agreed to pay $322,400 to settle allegations in Washington, D.C., that it violated child labor laws. Photo courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill/Facebook
Chipotle Mexican Grill on Monday agreed to pay $322,400 to settle allegations in Washington, D.C., that it violated child labor laws. Photo courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill/Facebook

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fast-food franchise Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay Washington, D.C., more than $300,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws.

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced the $322,400 penalty and agreement Monday, saying Chipotle will also implement new policies to ensure compliance wit D.C. labor laws, provide training to all restaurant managers and supervisors in the district and have store managers review child labor laws with all new hires.

Advertisement

"We applaud young people who take the initiative to work in addition to going to school. But the law limits the hours they can work to ensure they are healthy, well-rested and able to fulfill their responsibilities as students and to their families," Schwalb said in a statement.

The district began investigating Chipotle in May 2022 after reviewing complaints accusing it of having violated child labor laws. Some of the violations alleged included minors working after 10 p.m., working more than eight hours in a day, working more than 48 hours a week and working more than six consecutive days.

Read More

According to the attorney general's office, it investigated more than 800 potential violations of the district's child labor laws committed at Chipotle's 20 D.C. restaurants over the past three years.

Advertisement

The settlement states that the company denies the allegations and the agreement may not be construed to be an admission of violating any law, liability or wrongdoing.

Schwalb said that a portion of Chipotle's settlement agreement will support D.C.'s youth apprenticeship grant to help local youth with existing apprenticeship programs and provide them with job training and workforce skills development.

"We will put this settlement to good use by helping connect district youth with apprenticeships and workforce training opportunities, building on our efforts to ensure that all young people in the District have the chance to thrive and succeed," he said.

Latest Headlines

First Trump co-defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First Trump co-defendant pleads not guilty in Georgia election case
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Ray Smith III, a lawyer for Donald Trump's re-election campaign, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges connected to an alleged criminal racketeering conspiracy aimed at overturning Georgia's 2020 election results.
Marines killed in Australia Osprey crash identified
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Marines killed in Australia Osprey crash identified
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. military has identified the three Marines who died Sunday when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed near Darwin, Australia, during a military training exercise.
Idalia gains hurricane strength as it sets sights on Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Idalia gains hurricane strength as it sets sights on Florida
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Idalia strengthen into a hurricane early Tuesday and was expected to become an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, forecasters said.
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hawaii's electric utility is pushing back against a Maui County lawsuit blaming it for the devastating wildfire that destroyed thousands of properties and killed more than 100 people.
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a state of emergency order for Florida on Monday while Gov. Ron DeSantis issued evacuation orders for 21 counties, as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to hit the state Wednesday.
Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington, urges end to 'hate-fueled violence'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden marks 60th anniversary of March on Washington, urges end to 'hate-fueled violence'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on Monday with members of Martin Luther King Jr.'s family at the White House where he urged an end to "hate-fueled violence."
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A University of North Carolina faculty member was killed in a shooting Monday on the school's Chapel Hill campus and a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident, authorities announced.
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an Atlanta courtroom Monday that his time serving under former President Donald Trump was "challenging."
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
ACLU sues over Indiana law denying gender affirming care to inmates
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday filed suit against the Indiana Department of Corrections, targeting a decision by the agency to deny gender affirming surgery to a jailed transgender woman.
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, who became known as "Joe the Plumber" during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died at the age of 49. Wurzelbacher died Sunday after battling Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
'Joe the Plumber,' who confronted Obama during 2008 presidential campaign, dies at 49
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Biden signs emergency order for Florida; DeSantis orders evacuations ahead of Idalia
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Faculty member slain, suspect held in University of North Carolina shooting
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Mark Meadows in Georgia court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement