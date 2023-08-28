Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 3:34 PM

In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities

By Don Jacobson
During next week's Hanoi stop, U.S. President Joe Biden and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's Communist Party, will discuss opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, according to the White House. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
1 of 3 | During next week's Hanoi stop, U.S. President Joe Biden and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's Communist Party, will discuss opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, according to the White House. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam next week to meet with that nation's top officials, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, in a bid to "deepen cooperation," the White House said Monday.

The stop in Vietnam will be made on Sept. 10 during Biden's return trip from the G20 Summit in India. He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sept. 7, two days in advance of the Sept. 9-10 summit.

Advertisement

During the Hanoi stop, Biden and Trong, head of Vietnam's Communist Party, will "explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy," as well as "increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

At a time of increasing U.S.-China tensions, the two leaders will seek to forge closer ties through "education exchanges and workforce development programs" and to combat climate change during the talks, she said.

Read More

The relations between communist Vietnam and the United States have steadily grown since the former Cold War enemies re-established diplomatic relations in 1995 and now includes formal economic, political and security relationships.

Advertisement

Biden's visit could usher in a significant upgrade in that relationship with the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement, Politico reported this month.

Citing three people "with knowledge of the deal's planning," the publication said the deal will foster new collaborations aimed at boosting Vietnam's efforts to develop its high technology sector, including semiconductor production and artificial intelligence.

Biden's trip comes four months after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Trong and other top Vietnamese officials in Hanoi, calling for a "free, open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, one that is at peace and rooted in respect for the rules-based international order."

Blinken's meeting coincided with the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership launched by then-President Barack Obama in 2013.

As Washington seeks to counterbalance the increasing assertiveness of China's military and its economic might in the region, its security cooperation with Hanoi currently includes support for Vietnam's Coast Guard and countering transnational organized crime, including human trafficking, the trafficking of drugs, precursor chemicals and wildlife.

Economic ties between the countries are also deepening. Vietnam-U.S. trade in goods exceeded $138 billion last year, which the White House calls "a remarkable expansion from nearly no economic links when ties were established 28 years ago."  

Advertisement

The United States is now the largest export destination for Vietnamese goods, including textiles, footwear and electronics.

Latest Headlines

Suspect held in shooting near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect held in shooting near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody after shots were fired near the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, prompting the university to go on lockdown.
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
When it comes to retired hurricane names, the letter 'I' stands out
As meteorologists track Idalia, expected to strengthen into a formidable hurricane before hitting Florida, they have noted that some of the most notorious tropical storms in history have begun with the letter "I."
Mark Meadows in Ga. court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mark Meadows in Ga. court: Time with Donald Trump was 'challenging'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an Atlanta courtroom Monday that his time serving under former President Donald Trump was "challenging."
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida sheriff's helicopter falls into apartment building, killing 2, injuring 4
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Two people, including a flight paramedic, were killed and four others injured Monday when an emergency response helicopter lost control and crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Fla.
DeSantis adds 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DeSantis adds 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis added 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency list Monday as Tropical Storm Idalia continued to barrel toward Florida in what forecasters believe will become a Category 3 storm.
NHC: Idalia to likely hit Florida as 'major hurricane' Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NHC: Idalia to likely hit Florida as 'major hurricane' Wednesday
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia was rapidly strengthening Sunday night, and forecasters are confident it will grow into a hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
American Airlines hit with largest penalty ever for tarmac delays
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Airlines hit with largest penalty ever for tarmac delays
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- American Airlines was hit with the largest fine of its kind for keeping passengers waiting on the tarmac without an opportunity to deplane, the Department of Transportation said Monday.
Navy SEAL who allegedly killed Osama bin Laden arrested for assault
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Navy SEAL who allegedly killed Osama bin Laden arrested for assault
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The former Navy SEAL who claimed he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden in his 2017 tell-all book was arrested for assault last week in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, reports said.
Trump, co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia election trial on Sept. 6
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump, co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia election trial on Sept. 6
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on criminal charges in Georgia on Sept. 6 in connection with efforts to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state, a Fulton County court docke
Donald Trump election interference trial in D.C. set for March 4
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump election interference trial in D.C. set for March 4
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The federal trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election will begin March 4 in Washington, a judge decided Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Navy SEAL who allegedly killed Osama bin Laden arrested for assault
Navy SEAL who allegedly killed Osama bin Laden arrested for assault
3 children found in towed vehicle returned home
3 children found in towed vehicle returned home
DeSantis adds 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency
DeSantis adds 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Suspect held in shooting near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Suspect held in shooting near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement