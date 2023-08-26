Advertisement
Aug. 26, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Calif. authorities crack down on L.A. 'smash and grab' thefts with 10 arrests

By Patrick Hilsman
California authorities gave charged a total of 10 people in connection with a series of "smash-and-grab" burglaries in the Los Angeles areas. File Photo by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ten people have been charged in connection with a series of high-profile "smash and grab robberies" at multiple Los Angeles-area stores, according to authorities.

Six of the suspects were charged in connection with two different incidents of organized retail theft at a Warehouse Shoe Store in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday.

Meanwhile, four others faced federal charges brought by the Department of Justice for allegedly planning "smash and grab" burglaries earlier this month at Burberry, Nordstrom and a Yves Saint Laurent stores in the Los Angeles area, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"We will not tolerate the brazen actions of those behind organized retail theft. These crimes harm our community's sense of security and the vitality of our local businesses," Gascon said in announcing the Warehouse Shoe Store arrests.

Two of those suspects were also charged with carjacking a vehicle with a firearm on Aug. 7 while reportedly out on bail for a previous case.

In the department store burglaries, officials said that between Aug. 1 and Aug. 12, some of the suspects stole about $750,000 worth of products from the upscale outlets.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers -- and puts the public at risk," Bonta said while thanking the Los Angeles Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Glendale Police Department for their help in the case.

"The California Department of Justice and its partners will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses, and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes," he said.

The four suspects in that case were arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court today and are facing charges of organized retail theft, second-degree burglary, grand theft, vandalism, carjacking, second-degree robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition.

