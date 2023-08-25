United States to start training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in October

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with servicemembers of the Ukrainian Air Force, who presented him with a signed pilot's helmet on August 6. The United States said it will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in October. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department will begin training Ukrainian pilots on its F-16 fighter jets in October in Arizona following up on more countries donating some of their aircraft to the country. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder clarified the timeline in a news briefing Thursday, as he said the training will benefit Ukraine's long-term defenses. Advertisement

"Following English language training for pilots in September, F-16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing," Ryder said.

"Although we do not have specific numbers to share at this time in regards to how many Ukrainians will participate in this training, we do anticipate it will include several pilots and dozens of maintainers."

Ryder said language training will be critical since knowing English plays a key role in operating the aircraft. That is why those involved in the training will spend time learning the language at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

"Although some Ukrainian pilots have English language skills, we are anticipating that all of the pilots coming to the United States will require some level of additional English language instruction, given the complexities and the specialized English that's required to fly these aircraft.," Ryder said.

Advertisement

Ryder said F-16 pilot and maintenance training is already underway in Europe led by Denmark and the Netherlands. He said U.S. officials will be in close consultation with the Danes, the Dutch and other allies to coordinate training efforts.

The fighter jets have been long on the wish list of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as it continues its defense against a Russian invasion that happened 18 months ago.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Thursday that it will join the Netherlands and Denmark in providing F-16 jets to Ukraine.

"The donation of these F-16 jets will significantly strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities," Norway's Minister of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Zelensky thanked Denmark for its donation of fighter jets while addressing its lawmakers last week.