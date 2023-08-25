Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 25, 2023 / 10:11 AM

AAA: Average gas prices dip, but downturn likely won't last

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Retail gasoline prices moved lower this week against a backdrop of signs of an economic downturn. But with Labor Day approaching, demand could reverse the trend. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Retail gasoline prices moved lower this week against a backdrop of signs of an economic downturn. But with Labor Day approaching, demand could reverse the trend. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A slump in crude oil prices brought some modest relief to consumers by way of lower gasoline prices, though AAA said the downturn might not last.

AAA on Friday put the national average retail price at $3.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, about 5 cents less than this time last week. The price at the pump is largely a result of crude oil prices, which were pressured this week by a downturn in economic sentiment.

Advertisement

The U.S. housing market is facing severe headwinds and recent data on manufacturing points to an economic contraction. Though rallying in early morning trading, West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, is headed toward a 1% loss on the week.

With Labor Day approaching, however, a surge in demand could cause the market to pivot.

Read More

"Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA. "Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall."

The week started with five storms spinning in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, though the situation had calmed considerably by Friday. Of what's left, only Tropical Storm Franklin remains serious. That storm is expected to develop into a hurricane during the weekend as it moves along the Eastern U.S. seaboard.

Advertisement

Data this week from the Energy Department showed demand remains resilient, albeit somewhat sluggish. The total amount of gasoline sent to the market increased slightly, by around 1.3% compared to year-ago levels, but so too did production.

Even with the modest relief at the pump, prices are within 5 cents of matching year-ago levels.

Latest Headlines

600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
600 Texas inmates evacuated after prison fire
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Heavy flames coming from the cell block of one of Texas's prisons forced the evacuation of more than 600 prisoners before dawn on Friday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials said.
Friday is deadline for Facebook user claims in $725M Cambridge Analytica case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Friday is deadline for Facebook user claims in $725M Cambridge Analytica case
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Friday is the last day for Facebook users to file claims for cash payments in the $725 million Meta settlement over privacy violations in the Cambridge Analytica lawsuit.
Maui County releases names of 388 unaccounted for after wildfires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maui County releases names of 388 unaccounted for after wildfires
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Hawaii released a list naming 388 people who remain missing in Maui as part of a new strategy to identify victims, as well as survivors, more than two weeks after a deadly fire ravaged the island.
United States to start training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in October
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United States to start training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in October
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department will begin training Ukrainian pilots on its F-16 fighter jets in October in Arizona following up on more countries donating some of their aircraft to the country.
Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election case
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election case
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday on a 13-count indictment for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Oyez, oyez, oyez: Stamp to celebrate late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Oyez, oyez, oyez: Stamp to celebrate late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a commemorative stamp honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tribal nations help guide proposal for new Pacific Ocean marine sanctuary
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Tribal nations help guide proposal for new Pacific Ocean marine sanctuary
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- NOAA Thursday released a Biden-Harris administration proposal to create a new 5,617-square-mile Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary offshore of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in central California.
Justice Department files hiring discrimination suit against SpaceX
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Justice Department files hiring discrimination suit against SpaceX
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX, accusing it of discriminating against asylees and refugees in hiring.
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- House judiciary committee Chairman Jim Jordan has opened another inquiry into a case involving former President Donald Trump, this time in Fulton County, Ga.
Subway chain sold to Roark Capital, ending decades as a family-owned business
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Subway chain sold to Roark Capital, ending decades as a family-owned business
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Describing the transaction as part of a global growth strategy, sandwich maker Subway said Thursday it would be acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election case
Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election case
Florida Board of Education votes to fire school employees for using wrong bathroom
Florida Board of Education votes to fire school employees for using wrong bathroom
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on mercenary Prigozhin's death, offers condolences
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on mercenary Prigozhin's death, offers condolences
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement