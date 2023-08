Firefighters battle a blaze at the Huntsville Unit on Friday morning. Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Heavy flames coming from the cell block of one of Texas's prisons forced the evacuation of more than 600 prisoners before dawn on Friday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials said. Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said the fire erupted in the Huntsville Unit at about 2 a.m. CDT, and its cause remained under investigation. Fire officials said flames were discovered at the west building, impacting the wing's attic and parts of the third-floor administration building. Advertisement

"A fire was reported early Friday morning at the Huntsville Unit," the department said in a message on Facebook. "It has now been contained and inmates have been moved to a secure location. Everyone is accounted for and no injuries have been reported. Thank you to our first responders and staff for their quick action."

The Huntsville Unit, best known as the historic Walls Unit, is where all prison executions happen in Texas. There are more than 1,600 prisoners assigned to the unit overall.

"This is going to be an extensive mop-up operation," Mathis said during a news conference. "This is still an active event with small fires in concealed spaces."

Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said no inmates and staff were exposed to the fire.

"We are assessing and determining the best way to move forward," Hernandez said. "Everyone is accounted for and safe. If inmates need to be moved, we will assess and move forward."