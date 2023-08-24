Donald Trump, 5 others surrender at Fulton County Jail ahead of noon deadline

1/10

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta on Thursday. Trump has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election and has now turned himself in as part of the conspiracy prosecution. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Former Justice Department attorney and Trump loyalist Jeffrey Clark led a parade of five co-defenders who surrendered themselves to Fulton County authorities after the former president was booked into the Georgia jail on Thursday. Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Advertisement

Clark, whom Trump considered appointing as attorney general after the election to investigate his voter fraud allegations, was booked along with Georgia defendants Emily Hayes, Michael Roman, Shawn Still and Robert Cheeley.

Clark, who was a rising star in Trump's Justice Department when the then-president tried to name him attorney general in vigorous opposition of senior officials, faces two felony counts. He is trying to have his case moved to federal court.

Hayes, a former election supervisor in Coffey County, Ga., faces seven felony counts. Cheeley, a Georgia lawyer, is charged with 10 felony counts. Roman, a former Trump campaign official, is accused of seven felonies, including organizing people in Georgia and other swing states to present themselves as Electoral College members.

Still, a Georgia state senator charged with seven counts, is accused of being one of 16 so-called fake electors for Trump in the state.

Only two of the 19 defendants named in the Fulton County indictment remain at large -- Stephen Lee, an Illinois police chaplain, and Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West. Both are accused of trying to influence the testimony of Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman.

At the Fulton County Jail Thursday night, the former president was placed under arrest while protesters and supporters shouted outside.

He was processed in about 20 minutes, during which he agreed to a $200,000 bond. He also had to agree to other conditions about not intimidating co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

He was designated as inmate No. P01135809. Jail records indicate that Trump is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

After Trump left the jail and returned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at which he arrived earlier, the former president made brief remarks, in which he said, "It's election interference. ... We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it's very dishonest."

He flew back to New Jersey after having been in Atlanta for more than an hour and a half.

Before his arrival in Atlanta on Thursday, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered in the afternoon and was released on $100,000 bond.

Also on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion to start the trial on Oct. 23, a change from her previous suggestion of March, 4, the day before Super Tuesday, when many states will hold 2024 presidential primary elections.

Before surrendering, Trump made a change to his legal counsel, dropping attorney Drew Findling and naming Steven Sadow as lead counsel.

Trump met with Sadow shortly after landing in Atlanta, according to NBC.

He and 18 co-defendants were given a deadline of noon Friday to voluntarily surrender at the jail, which is open 24 hours a day.

Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination for re-election, has agreed to a $200,000 bond, along with a list of strict conditions for his release. He is not allowed to make any direct or indirect threat against any witnesses, co-defendants, victims, property or the community. The order includes any posts he makes on social media.

ABC reports that Foster Bail Bonds LLC says Trump has paid $20,000 for a down payment on his $200,000 bond.

As he was processed at the jail, Trump was weighed, fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken, the same process his co-defendants went through.

After being processed Trump's motorcade returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As Trump awaits trial, he has been ordered by the court to refrain from making any statements that could be seen as threatening or intimidating witnesses or interfering with the judicial process, including on social media.

Earlier this month, Trump made a social media post advising former Georgia, Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan not to testify.

Other defendants who have surrendered included:

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer, faces 13 counts. His bond is $150,000.

Meadows, who faces two counts, was given a $100,000 bond.

Sidney Powell, former Trump election lawyer, faces seven counts. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Jenna Ellis, former Trump campaign lawyer, faces two counts. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, faces seven counts. His bond was $10,000.

John Eastman, a conservative lawyer, is charged with nine counts and was freed on a $100,000 bond.

Cathy Latham, a Republican Party leader in Coffee County, Ga., faces 11 counts. Her bond was $75,000.

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia GOP, is charged with eight counts. His bond was $75,000.

Kenneth Chesebro, a conservative lawyer, was charged with seven counts. His bond was set for $100,000.

Ray Smith III, a lawyer for Trump's re-election campaign, faces 12 charges. His bond was $50,000.

Harrison "Willie" Floyd, leader of Black Voices For Trump, charged with three counts. Floyd did not negotiate a bond release.

Meadows had asked the court to block his arrest, requesting an extension of one business day. He also seeks to move the case out of the Fulton County Superior Court to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Wednesday rejected Meadows' request for an extension, as well as a request for an automatic stay by Clark.

Arrest warrants will become active for defendants who do not voluntarily surrender by Friday's deadline.

The Georgia case is Trump's fourth criminal indictment. He also faces charges related to mishandling classified documents in Florida; business fraud in New York; and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

