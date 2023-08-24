T-Mobile to shed just under 7% of its total workforce

T-Mobile in Thursday announced it would cut just under 7% of its workforce. Its CEO said in a letter to employees that retaining customers was becoming cost-prohibitive. File Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The head of mobile networking giant T-Mobile said Thursday the company would trim almost 7% of its workforce over the coming months as part of a cost-cutting strategy. "Starting this week, and over the next five weeks, we will be making changes to our organization that will result in the reduction of some positions at the company," CEO Mike Sievert said in a letter to employees. "These shifts will impact close to 5,000 positions, a little under 7% of our total employees in locations across the country, primarily in corporate and back-office, and some technology roles." Advertisement

The letter was included Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company added that it would take a $450 million hit in the third quarter because of the workforce reduction.

The announcement came less than a month after it announced at least 100 new jobs would be created with the opening of a dozen new retail outlets in North Carolina.

T-Mobile turned in $2.2 billion in net income during the second quarter, compared to $1.9 billion during the three-month period ending in March. The company took a loss during the second quarter of 2022.

Total customers, meanwhile, increased by 1.75% compared to the first quarter and by 5.4% over the second quarter of last year.

"What it takes to attract and retain customers is materially more expensive than it was just a few quarters ago," the company's CEO added on Thursday.

Sievert said that retail and customer-service jobs would not be impacted by the layoffs.

Trading on the tech-heavy NASDAQ, shares in T-Mobile (TMUS) were down around 2.5% as of 11:50 a.m. EDT to trade near $134 per share.

The report followed a 10,000 drop in weekly unemployment claims, though data were skewed by the near-4,000 new claims filed by residents in fire-ravaged Hawaii.