Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 10:56 AM

Florida Board of Education votes to fire school employees for using wrong bathroom

By Doug Cunningham
The Florida State Board of Education Wednesday approved firing employees for using the wrong bathroom. The new rule says using a school facility consistent with gender identity rather than gender assigned at birth just once can get employees fired. Pictured is Miami Pride Parade Sept. 19, 2021. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
The Florida State Board of Education Wednesday approved firing employees for using the wrong bathroom. The new rule says using a school facility consistent with gender identity rather than gender assigned at birth just once can get employees fired. Pictured is Miami Pride Parade Sept. 19, 2021. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Florida State Board of Education unanimously approved firing school employees for using the wrong bathroom. Transgender people using state college facilities are barred from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities.

School employees who use bathrooms that don't align with the gender assigned at birth could be fired if they use the wrong bathroom even once.

Advertisement

The board made it mandatory to fire employees if they do it twice. The rules apply to private and state schools.

"Disciplinary actions may utilize a progressive discipline process that includes verbal warnings, written reprimands, suspension without pay, and termination," the adopted proposal said. "The disciplinary action taken should be based on the specific circumstances of the offense; however, a second documented offense must result in a termination."

Read More

The proposal approved by the board added, "Nothing in this rule prohibits an institution from immediately terminating an employee for such a violation."

The board's action means transgender students in dorms will be barred from using bathrooms in line with their gender identities.

During Wednesday's board meeting most who spoke out opposed the new harsher rules. That included a mother and her transgender teen.

Advertisement

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Florida state senate candidate and Equality Florida policy adviser, attended the meeting.

"It is death by a million cuts, where you just created such a toxic and hostile environment for trans people in our state that they no longer are going to want to call Florida home," Smith said.

Maxx Fenning, executive director of Prism FL, an LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group, opposes the bathroom law and new penalties.

"Trans people just want to pee in a stall safely and mind their own business. And now college students can't even do that in their own housing," Fenning said. "Let trans students pee in peace, for the love of God."

The board's action was triggered by a law the Florida legislature passed in May as part of a package of legislation targeting LGBTQ rights.

That law banned transgender people from using bathrooms aligned with their gender identities rather than their gender assigned at birth.

The Florida State Board of Education also required the state's 67 school districts to report which books are being targeted by people who want to ban them, books that have been banned and why.

A Tampa Bay Times school book ban analysis of reports to the Department of Education in Florida showed that over 700 out of roughly 1,100 book complaints came from two people in two counties.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Drop in jobless claims slowed by Hawaii's emergency
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Drop in jobless claims slowed by Hawaii's emergency
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- First-time claims of unemployment dropped by 10,000 last week, but the Labor Department on Thursday reported a slight increase in the number of people filing over continued weeks.
Deadly heat wave puts 143 million people in 19 U.S. states under heat alerts
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Deadly heat wave puts 143 million people in 19 U.S. states under heat alerts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Roughly 143 million people in 19 U.S. states Thursday will again face intense, brutal heat that is forcing some school closings, a spike in heat-related emergency room visits and canceled outdoor events.
Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County Jail, mugshot expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County Jail, mugshot expected
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday, facing 13 counts related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Study: Aug. 24 America's worst day for sick leave absences
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- More people are off work in the United States due to sickness Aug. 24 than any other day of the year, including during the cold and flu season in the depths of winter, according to analysis.
Nvidia marks new era of computing with 101% jump in revenue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nvidia marks new era of computing with 101% jump in revenue
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday heralded the dawn of a new era in tech by announcing second-quarter profits of more than double the same period last year.
Boeing delays delivery of new 737 Max planes after flaws found in some fuselages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing delays delivery of new 737 Max planes after flaws found in some fuselages
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Boeing is postponing deliveries of some newly built 737 Max planes after maintenance workers discovered structural defects in some fuselages, while a number of unaffected models remain on schedule amid increased demand.
4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting Wednesday evening at a popular biker bar in Southern California, authorities said.
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first Republican primary debate is underway in Milwaukee as eight presidential candidates make their claim for their party's nomination.
U.S. expands sanctioning powers targeting Myanmar's jet fuel industry
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. expands sanctioning powers targeting Myanmar's jet fuel industry
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has expanded its Myanmar sanctions regime to target foreigners involved in the Asian nation's jet fuel industry.
In interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump criticizes Biden, Democrats
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In interview with Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump criticizes Biden, Democrats
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday's Republican presidential debate and instead, did an interview with Tucker Carlson where he called the 2020 election "rigged" and the indictments against him "nonsense."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement