Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 8:31 PM

Juul says it is 'substantially reducing' workforce to increase profits

By Joe Fisher
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will lay off nearly a third of its workforce in a profit-boosting move, the company announced Wednesday. The cost-saving measures are meant, in part, to prepare the company as it faces expensive litigation. Earlier this month Juul reached a settlement to pay $462 million to address multi-state lawsuits over its role in the recent vaping (pictured) health crisis and rise of e-cigarettes among teens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will lay off nearly a third of its workforce in a profit-boosting move, the company announced Wednesday. The cost-saving measures are meant, in part, to prepare the company as it faces expensive litigation. Earlier this month Juul reached a settlement to pay $462 million to address multi-state lawsuits over its role in the recent vaping (pictured) health crisis and rise of e-cigarettes among teens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- E-cigarette maker Juul Labs will lay off nearly a third of its workforce in a profit-boosting move, the company announced Wednesday.

The company is set to undergo a restructuring to reduce its operating costs while it seeks to pay down debt obligations, it said in a press release.

Advertisement

"The principal aim of this restructuring is to enable us to maximize profitability and cash-flow generation, while continuing to invest in our core priorities," the press release said. "To deliver on this strategy, we will be substantially reducing our headcount and, unfortunately, saying goodbye to a number of highly valued team members who have made tremendous contributions to the mission."

About 250 of Juul's 900 employees will be terminated, CNBC reports. This will save the company an estimated $225 million.

Read More

The cost-saving measures are also meant to prepare the company as it faces expensive litigation. Earlier this month Juul reached a settlement to pay $462 million to address lawsuits in Illinois, New York, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia.

Claimants alleged that Juul had marketed its vaping products to minors and failed to disclose the nicotine content in their products.

Advertisement

Juul paid two large settlements in 2022. One stemmed from claims from 30 states. Juul settled that lawsuit for $438 million. It then agreed to pay $1.7 billion to settle claims by school districts and approximately 5,000 individuals.

According to a 2022 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2.55 million middle schoolers and high schoolers in the United States reported e-cigarette use.

Latest Headlines

With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first Republican primary debate is underway in Milwaukee as eight presidential candidates make their claim for their party's nomination.
Biden administration launches $24 million 'moonshot' initiative to fight cancer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration launches $24 million 'moonshot' initiative to fight cancer
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration launched a $24 million "moonshot" research initiative Wednesday to train mRNA to fight cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.
Pittsburgh eviction notice triggers deadly shootout, residents evacuated
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pittsburgh eviction notice triggers deadly shootout, residents evacuated
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Hundreds of law enforcement personnel responded Wednesday to a shooting triggered by an eviction notice. Residents were urged to avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is among nine defendants who have surrendered in Georgia's election subversion case, as a judge rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' emergency request Wednesday to avoid arrest.
Russian national, another charged in $1 billion money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Russian national, another charged in $1 billion money laundering scheme
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged Wednesday for operating a $1 billion money laundering scheme with their cash and crypto service, Tornado Cash.
Alec Baldwin loses bid to dismiss 'Rust' crew's civil lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alec Baldwin loses bid to dismiss 'Rust' crew's civil lawsuit
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin Wednesday lost a bid to halt a civil lawsuit against him alleging negligent and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Carolina's all-male Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the state's six-week abortion ban in a 4-1 decision. The state's previous abortion ban was 20 weeks.
DOJ: 371 people charged with over $836M in COVID-19 related fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ: 371 people charged with over $836M in COVID-19 related fraud
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday 371 people are facing charges for over $836 million in pandemic-related fraud. All told the DOJ said over $1.4 billion in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds have been seized.
U.S. mortgage applications plummet to near-30-year low
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications plummet to near-30-year low
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- With lending rates topping 7%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday that applications for a home loan hit the lowest level in nearly 30 years.
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Three inches of rain poured on the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Tuesday, setting off flooding in the town of Tusayan, Ariz., and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 visitors and workers, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement