Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 5:55 PM

Russian national, another charged in $1 billion money laundering scheme

By Joe Fisher
In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said two of the founders of Tornado Cash service operated a $1 billion money laundering scheme and worked with a North Korean cybercrime organization, the Lazarus Group. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said two of the founders of Tornado Cash service operated a $1 billion money laundering scheme and worked with a North Korean cybercrime organization, the Lazarus Group. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two men were charged Wednesday for operating a $1 billion money laundering scheme with their cash and crypto service, Tornado Cash.

Roman Semenov, 49, from Russia and Roman Storm, 34, of Auburn, Wash., were each been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to violate the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

Advertisement

Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The duo is also charged with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Read More

"As alleged in the indictment, the defendants operated a $1 billion scheme designed to help other criminals launder and conceal funds using cryptocurrency, including by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of a state-sponsored North Korean cybercrime group sanctioned by the U.S. government," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The organization Semenov and Storm allegedly conspired with was the Lazarus Group, an enigmatic network of cybercriminals performing cyberattacks and espionage under the North Korean government.

Semenov and Storm are two of the three founders of Tornado Cash. They allegedly created the service to execute untraceable money transfers, making millions in profits. Their work with the Lazarus Group took place in April and May 2022, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

The department alleges that the pair knew it was violating U.S. sanctions.

"These charges should serve as yet another warning to those who think they can turn to cryptocurrency to conceal their crimes and hide their identities, including cryptocurrency mixers: it does not matter how sophisticated your scheme is or how many attempts you have made to anonymize yourself, the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes," Garland said.

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is among nine defendants who have surrendered in Georgia's election subversion case, as a judge rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' emergency request Wednesday to avoid arrest.
Alec Baldwin loses bid to dismiss 'Rust' crew's civil lawsuit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alec Baldwin loses bid to dismiss 'Rust' crew's civil lawsuit
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin Wednesday lost a bid to halt a civil lawsuit against him alleging negligent and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Carolina's all-male Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the state's six-week abortion ban in a 4-1 decision. The state's previous abortion ban was 20 weeks.
DOJ: 371 people charged with over $836M in COVID-19 related fraud
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ: 371 people charged with over $836M in COVID-19 related fraud
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday 371 people are facing charges for over $836 million in pandemic-related fraud. All told the DOJ said over $1.4 billion in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds have been seized.
Pittsburgh eviction notice triggers shootout, residents evacuated
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pittsburgh eviction notice triggers shootout, residents evacuated
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Hundreds of law enforcement personnel responded Wednesday to a shooting triggered by an eviction notice. Residents were urged to avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.
U.S. mortgage applications plummet to near-30-year low
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications plummet to near-30-year low
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- With lending rates topping 7%, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday that applications for a home loan hit the lowest level in nearly 30 years.
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Three inches of rain poured on the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Tuesday, setting off flooding in the town of Tusayan, Ariz., and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 visitors and workers, officials said.
Huge majority of American workers support a 4-day workweek
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Huge majority of American workers support a 4-day workweek
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- American workers want a four-day workweek as they seek more flexibility on the job, according to a survey published by Bankrate Wednesday. Those workers are willing to make significant changes to get it.
Chevron, partners develop a transportation fuel using animal waste as a feedstock
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chevron, partners develop a transportation fuel using animal waste as a feedstock
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. supermajor Chevron and its partners at Brightmark said Wednesday they delivered the first batch of natural gas derived from the decomposition of animal waste at a farm in Florida.
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two of former President Donald Trump's aides gave false testimony to a grand jury as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into the alleged mishandling of U.S. secrets, according to court papers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement