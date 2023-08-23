Chevron, partners develop a transportation fuel using animal waste as a feedstock

A joint venture with Chevron is making a type of natural gas that's considered renewable. Partners can draw on the decomposition of the animal waste at the Larson farm in Florida to yield methane. File photo by Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. supermajor Chevron and its partners at Brightmark said Wednesday they delivered the first batch of natural gas derived from the decomposition of animal waste at a farm in Florida. Brightmark RNG Holdings has a joint venture with Chevron and Brightmark subsidiaries. At the Larson Family Farms in Florida, the partners said they made their debut delivery of a form of natural gas that's considered renewable. Advertisement

"The Larson Project captures methane from cow manure through the process of anaerobic digestion and converts it to renewable natural gas," they explained. "Methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG), the second most abundant GHG, and is responsible for roughly 17.3% of global emissions."

Decomposition of organic matter, which is rich in carbon, yields methane, which has a chemical composition similar to natural gas found in shale and other geological deposits. The methane is purified to remove harmful compounds and increase its potency. That product can then be put through conventional pipelines for delivery to end users.

The technology is not limited to farms, however. So-called landfill gas is a source of methane derived from the organic matter found in the waste stream.

A company called Vision RNG in early August announced that nearly 10,000 consumers could get their natural gas by drawing on the emissions from the organic waste found in a Missouri landfill.

The Brightmark joint venture said the natural gas derived from the manure feedstock can be used as a transportation fuel, with Amazon, Federal Express and United Parcel Service among the growing list of companies turning to renewable natural gas to power their fleets.

The joint venture operates some 30 RNG projects across 40 farms nationally.