Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Chevron, partners develop a transportation fuel using animal waste as a feedstock

By Daniel J. Graeber
A joint venture with Chevron is making a type of natural gas that's considered renewable. Partners can draw on the decomposition of the animal waste at the Larson farm in Florida to yield methane. File photo by Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service
A joint venture with Chevron is making a type of natural gas that's considered renewable. Partners can draw on the decomposition of the animal waste at the Larson farm in Florida to yield methane. File photo by Scott Bauer/Agricultural Research Service

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. supermajor Chevron and its partners at Brightmark said Wednesday they delivered the first batch of natural gas derived from the decomposition of animal waste at a farm in Florida.

Brightmark RNG Holdings has a joint venture with Chevron and Brightmark subsidiaries. At the Larson Family Farms in Florida, the partners said they made their debut delivery of a form of natural gas that's considered renewable.

Advertisement

"The Larson Project captures methane from cow manure through the process of anaerobic digestion and converts it to renewable natural gas," they explained. "Methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG), the second most abundant GHG, and is responsible for roughly 17.3% of global emissions."

Decomposition of organic matter, which is rich in carbon, yields methane, which has a chemical composition similar to natural gas found in shale and other geological deposits. The methane is purified to remove harmful compounds and increase its potency. That product can then be put through conventional pipelines for delivery to end users.

Read More

The technology is not limited to farms, however. So-called landfill gas is a source of methane derived from the organic matter found in the waste stream.

Advertisement

A company called Vision RNG in early August announced that nearly 10,000 consumers could get their natural gas by drawing on the emissions from the organic waste found in a Missouri landfill.

The Brightmark joint venture said the natural gas derived from the manure feedstock can be used as a transportation fuel, with Amazon, Federal Express and United Parcel Service among the growing list of companies turning to renewable natural gas to power their fleets.

The joint venture operates some 30 RNG projects across 40 farms nationally.

Latest Headlines

2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two of former President Donald Trump's aides gave false testimony to a grand jury as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into the alleged mishandling of U.S. secrets, according to court papers.
Maui search for hundreds of missing continues as officials call for DNA samples
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maui search for hundreds of missing continues as officials call for DNA samples
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The search for hundreds of missing people from the fire continued on Maui Wednesday as that number continues to fluctuate. Lahaina's mayor put the figure at 850, but the FBI said 1,100 people are unaccounted for.
2 ex-Georgia GOP leaders surrender in Donald Trump election case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 ex-Georgia GOP leaders surrender in Donald Trump election case
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Two more co-defendants in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump -- former GOP leaders David Shafer and Cathy Latham -- surrendered early Wednesday.
Eight contenders to take stage in first GOP presidential primary debate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eight contenders to take stage in first GOP presidential primary debate
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Eight presidential candidates are scheduled to take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first Republican primary debate -- but not former President Donald Trump.
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 months over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 months over Jan. 6 attack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for being a member of the mob of pro-Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. hits Chinese officials with entry bans over forced assimilation of Tibetan children
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. hits Chinese officials with entry bans over forced assimilation of Tibetan children
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is imposing punitive measures against Chinese officials, banning them from entering the United States on accusations of being involved in the forced assimilation of more than 1 million Tibetan ch
Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will attend next month's G20 Leaders' summit in New Delhi, India, as Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend ASEAN.
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Meadows, the last White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, has asked a federal court to block his arrest Friday in the Georgia election case.
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Threads, Meta's newest social media platform since Instagram and Facebook, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week.
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- As much as 6 inches of rain is expected in south Texas, with as much as 10 inches forecast for Mexico, as Tropical Storm Harold hits the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
2 ex-Georgia GOP leaders surrender in Donald Trump election case
2 ex-Georgia GOP leaders surrender in Donald Trump election case
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement