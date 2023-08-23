Breaking News
India becomes first to land on moon's south pole
Aug. 23, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Maui search for hundreds of missing continues as officials call for DNA samples

By Doug Cunningham
The search for hundreds of missing continues in Maui as the FBI said 1,100 people were still unaccounted for from the wildfire. Officials are urging families to provide DNA samples to aid in identifying remains. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/Federal Emergency Management Agency
The search for hundreds of missing continues in Maui as the FBI said 1,100 people were still unaccounted for from the wildfire. Officials are urging families to provide DNA samples to aid in identifying remains. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/Federal Emergency Management Agency | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The search for hundreds of missing people from the fire continued on Maui Wednesday as that number continues to fluctuate. Lahaina's mayor put the figure at 850, but the FBI said 1,100 people are unaccounted for.

The death tolls from the wildfire stands at 115, state officials said.

As roughly 341 emergency personnel and 50 canine units continue to search the charred rubble, a lack of DNA samples is hindering identification of victims burned beyond recognition by the fire.

Maui County has asked family members with missing loved ones submit DNA samples to the private company ANDE to aid in identifying recovered remains.

"I want to make sure that we reassure people that by coming in and providing a DNA sample, the only purpose for which it will be used is identifying the unaccounted for," Maui County prosecutor Andrew Martin said in a statement.

During a press conference, Martin said far fewer family members -- just 104 -- have provided DNA samples than has been the case in other disasters.

Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in charge of the Honolulu office, said the numbers of missing are expected to change and it doesn't mean that all 1,100 actually are still missing from the wildfires.

"That being said, the number that we're most concerned about is, obviously, trying to clear people from the list. And that has reliably gone down every day," Merrill said.

According to the FBI, roughly 1,400 people that had been on the missing list have been accounted for.

Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll numbers will increase.

"We do expect to see a lot more loss of life," Green told Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV Tuesday. "It's going to be tragic. I want to brace everyone for that."

As the search for the missing continues Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said an impartial third-party review of the government response to the fire will be conducted to assess the performance of state and county agencies.

