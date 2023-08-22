Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 10:03 PM

Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'

By Sheri Walsh
Threads, Meta’s newest social media app, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week. Image courtesy of Meta
Threads, Meta’s newest social media app, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week. Image courtesy of Meta

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Threads, Meta's newest social media app, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week following a significant drop in usage since last month's launch.

Meta's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the update Tuesday in a post on Threads.

Advertisement

"Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

The update is one of the most requested by users since Threads launched its mobile app in early July to compete with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More

Threads' launch came just days after X owner Elon Musk limited the number of posts that users can read. It also follows backlash from users and advertisers over Musk's staff cuts at the social media company.

Threads, which is an extension of Instagram, had more than 100 million sign-ups in its first week. Much like X, users can post entries in addition to replying, liking and sharing texts.

"We saw unprecedented growth out of the gate and more importantly we're seeing more people coming back daily than I'd expected," Zuckerberg said last month during Meta's earnings call.

Advertisement

"And now, we're focused on retention and improving the basics. And then after that, we'll focus on growing the community to the scale we think is possible," Zuckerberg added.

Despite Threads' strong start, Meta is hoping to regain the platform's early traction as daily active user count dropped 82% to around 8 million users in three weeks, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

"Threads is beginning to roll out a new logged-in web experience that lets you post, view your feed and interact with posts from your desktop," Meta said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Threads team is working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks."

Latest Headlines

Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Meadows, the last White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, has asked a federal court to block his arrest Friday in the Georgia election case.
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- As much as 6 inches of rain is expected in south Texas, with as much as 10 inches forecast for Mexico, as Tropical Storm Harold hits the region.
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- UPS drivers and package sorters overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract on Tuesday, averting a strike that threatened to put the brakes on deliveries.
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- High tide flooding along the East and West coasts of the United States reached record highs in eight locations over the past year as El Niño is expected to push record tidal flooding into 2024.
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The ex-mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, was sentenced to three year and one month in prison Tuesday for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme involving municipal contracts.
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Federal court has ruled in favor of the owner of a Charlotte Michigan apple orchard that was barred from the East Lansing Farmer's Market for refusing to host same sex wedding ceremonies.
Ohio school bus crash kills 1 student, injures 23
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ohio school bus crash kills 1 student, injures 23
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- One student was killed, and at least 23 were injured after a school bus crashed in the area of Lawrenceville, Ohio.
Commercial wind power project off Rhode Island coast gets approval
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Commercial wind power project off Rhode Island coast gets approval
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Interior Department announced its fourth approval for a commercial offshore wind project, located 15 miles southeast of Point Judith, R.I. which will have the capacity to power nearly 250,000 homes.
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Tennessee's General Assembly met for a second day Tuesday, with the discussion centering on strict rules for the special session instead of the gun violence it was called to address.
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Computing giant IBM on Tuesday said the Weather Channel and affiliate services will become stand-alone entities after they were acquired for undisclosed terms by tech investor Francisco Partners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement