A school bus crash in the area of Lawrenceville Ohio has left 1 student dead and 23 injured, according to local authorities.

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- One student was killed, and at least 23 were injured after a school bus crashed in the area of Lawrenceville, Ohio. The crash occurred at about 8:15 a.m. when a Honda Odyssey veered into the wrong lane and collided with the bus. The bus driver tried to veer into the shoulder but was unable to avoid the oncoming car, Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told reporters. Advertisement

The bus rolled over on its side after the impact.

According to Ross, there were 52 students and one driver on the bus when the crash happened. The student who died was ejected from the bus and 23 injured students were taken to local hospitals, with one in serious condition, according to Ross.

"The greater Dayton Area Hospital Association has declared a mass casualty incident, per its protocol. Dayton Children's managed the situation with normal operations. Dayton Children's emergency department saw 22 children from this accident," the GDAHA said in a statement.

The bus driver and the driver of the Honda Odyssey also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Law enforcement cordoned off the area and kept parents back as rescuers worked.

Northwestern Local Schools said families would be notified about their children soon.

"If your child was involved in the bus accident this morning, you will be notified very soon. A parent reunification center will be at German Township Firehouse. 3940 Lawrenceville Dr, Springfield, OH. You can pick your child up once you've been contacted," Northwestern Local Schools wrote on Facebook.