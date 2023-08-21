Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Stable gas prices could get tested by Atlantic storms

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Retail gasoline prices were stable over the weekend, though that stability could get tested should any one of the five storms brewing in the Atlantic escalate in severity. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Retail gasoline prices were stable over the weekend, though that stability could get tested should any one of the five storms brewing in the Atlantic escalate in severity. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices remained stable over the weekend, AAA reported Monday, but some upward momentum may be expected due to the patch of storms brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

AAA put the national average retail price at $3.86 per gallon for Monday. That's stable relative to Friday levels, but 28 cents higher than this time last month and within 4 cents of the price at the pump this time last year.

Advertisement

Demand could soften this week as many schools and universities resume classes after the summer recess. But AAA was already warning last week that prices could jump because of increased storm activity.

"The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season," Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said. "While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices."

Read More

The National Hurricane Center last week showed four storms brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. By Monday, that grew to five -- three named tropical storms, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that's expected to strengthen to a tropical storm and another disturbance off the coast of West Africa.

Advertisement

So far, there are no major weather-related warnings for the Gulf Coast apart from the heat. New Orleans can expect temperatures in the triple digits for much of the week. Storms in the Atlantic are unlikely to reach the Gulf of Mexico, though the storm already developing there could escalate in severity.

"Interests in southern Texas and northern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system as tropical storm watches or warnings are likely to be issued later today," the National Hurricane Center predicted.

That could pose a threat to everything from drilling to refinery activity in the U.S. south. Refinery activity was already curbed by the excessive heat.

Commodity prices early Monday were reacting more to sluggish economic growth in China than any storm threat, however. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was up 0.8% at the start of the trading day to reach $85.47 per barrel.

The price for crude oil accounts for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump to skip first Republican primary debate
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Donald Trump to skip first Republican primary debate
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, saying he's confident he will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, announced he will not participate in the first primary debate, set for Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Schools closed as Hilary moves through Southern California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Schools closed as Hilary moves through Southern California
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- School districts in San Diego and Los Angeles have shuttered their doors for Monday as the deadly Tropical Storm Hilary batters Southern California with heavy rains and winds.
Tropical Storm Emily weakens on approach to Cape Verde
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Tropical Storm Emily weakens on approach to Cape Verde
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Even as Hurricane Hilary was battering the southwestern United States on Sunday, storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean heated up with the official formation of Tropical Storm Emily. 
Biden to visit fire-ravaged Maui as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to visit fire-ravaged Maui as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are to visit Maui on Monday where responders continue to search for more than 1,000 people left unaccounted for nearly two weeks since wildfires devastated the Hawaii island.
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at a Seattle hookah lounge, authorities said.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook parts of southern California on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary creeps closer.
FEMA administrator says disaster fund could run out soon
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
FEMA administrator says disaster fund could run out soon
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Compounding natural disasters spurred on by extreme weather may lead to the FEMA disaster fund becoming completely depleted within weeks, administrator Deanne Criswell says.
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A southern California store owner was slain in a dispute over a LGBTQ+ Pride flag and her alleged attacker was later shot dead by sheriff's deputies, authorities say.
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a block party in West Philadelphia on Saturday, killing one person and wounding at least six others, police said.
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Lolita the Orca, a star attraction for many years at the Miami Seaquarium, has died at an approximate age of 57, officials of the tourist attraction have announced. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Tropical Storm Emily weakens on approach to Cape Verde
Tropical Storm Emily weakens on approach to Cape Verde
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement