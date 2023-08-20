Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2023 / 4:03 PM / Updated at 2:52 AM

Tropical Storm Emily weakens on approach to Cape Verde

By Don Jacobson & Alyssa Glenny & Darryl Coote
Tropical Storm Emily formed Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the fifth named storm of the hurricane season. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Emily formed Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the fifth named storm of the hurricane season. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Even as Tropical Storm Hilary was battering the southwestern United States on Sunday, storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean heated up with the official formation of Tropical Storm Emily.

Satellite and wind data gathered by the National Hurricane Center indicated that Emily on Sunday morning in the Atlantic, becoming the fifth named storm of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season.

Advertisement

At 11 p.m. Sunday night, Emily was located about 1,105 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was heading west-northwest at about 9 mph, after experiencing gradual weakening.

Read More

The forecast said Emily was expected to turn to the north by the middle of the week.

Following a relatively quiet July in terms of tropical activity across the Atlantic ocean, the remaining weeks of August are beginning to paint a vastly different picture.

The NHC on Sunday was also tracking Tropical Depression Six, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. Forecasters say the depression is not expected to intensify into a tropical storm as it tracks to the west and will gradually loses wind intensity as it approaches edge of the Caribbean Islands.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, numerous tropical features are showing some level of promise for development this week, with AccuWeather forecasters calling for a moderate-to-high chance of development early this week for not one tropical wave, but several pieces of energy churning from the central Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical wave tracked westward over the Florida Peninsula throughout the day on Sunday has allowed for enhanced showers and thunderstorms to move into the region, creating rough surf and strong rip currents.

This wave is forecast to move westward across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and stands a high chance of developing into a short-lived tropical rainstorm as it tracks westward toward Texas and northeast Mexico.

"This feature will not have much time to develop before it likely moves into South Texas, although it will be moving across very warm water which can aid in rapid development," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Locations along the Texas Gulf Coast are currently facing levels of moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Cities such as Corpus Christi, Texas, have not recorded any measurable rainfall in August so far.

Meanwhile, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas, have only observed a trace of precipitation to date.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a robust cluster of rain and thunderstorms located in the eastern Caribbean Sea stands a high chance of development early this week.

Latest Headlines

Biden to visit fire-ravaged Maui as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Biden to visit fire-ravaged Maui as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are to visit Maui on Monday where responders continue to search for more than 1,000 people left unaccounted for nearly two weeks since wildfires devastated the Hawaii island.
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at a Seattle hookah lounge, authorities said.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook parts of southern California on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary creeps closer.
FEMA administrator says disaster fund could run out soon
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FEMA administrator says disaster fund could run out soon
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Compounding natural disasters spurred on by extreme weather may lead to the FEMA disaster fund becoming completely depleted within weeks, administrator Deanne Criswell says.
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A southern California store owner was slain in a dispute over a LGBTQ+ Pride flag and her alleged attacker was later shot dead by sheriff's deputies, authorities say.
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a block party in West Philadelphia on Saturday, killing one person and wounding at least six others, police said.
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Lolita the Orca, a star attraction for many years at the Miami Seaquarium, has died at an approximate age of 57, officials of the tourist attraction have announced. 
Judge in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit dismisses Trump's request for trial delay
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit dismisses Trump's request for trial delay
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The federal judge in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump has dismissed the latest effort by Trump's attorneys to delay a trial scheduled for January.
New York's former Conservative Party Sen. James Buckley dies at 100
U.S. News // 2 days ago
New York's former Conservative Party Sen. James Buckley dies at 100
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former N.Y. Conservative Senator James Buckley died Friday at the age of 100 in Washington D.C., according to his nephew, Christopher Buckley.
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said the "block" feature on X, formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, in a post on the platform Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Australian ski resort blames freak wind gust in chairlift accident
Australian ski resort blames freak wind gust in chairlift accident
Niger coup leader suggests democracy could be restored within 3 years
Niger coup leader suggests democracy could be restored within 3 years
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement