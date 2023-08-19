Advertisement
Aug. 19, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Beloved performing orca Lolita dies at Miami Seaquarium following illness

By Don Jacobson
Lolita, also known as Toki, is shown during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in 2006. She died on Friday after an illness, park officials announced. File Photo by Marc Averette/Wikimedia Commons
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Lolita the Orca, a star attraction for many years at the Miami Seaquarium, has died at an approximate age of 57, officials of the tourist attraction have announced.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, began showing "serious signs of discomfort" two days ago, which both Sequarium medics and the nonprofit group Friends of Toki "began treating immediately and aggressively," officials said in a post on the social media platform X.

"Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon," they announced.

The park was closed on Saturday in remembrance of the beloved orca.

In May, efforts were launched to relocate Lolita to a seaside sanctuary in her home waters of the Pacific Northwest after she began showing signs of illness in her tank last year. The move was part of a partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Toki, an organization backed by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The killer whale appeared to stage a recovery in recent weeks but ultimately succumbed to renal condition.

"I am heartbroken that Toki has left us," Irsay said in a statement. "I was honored to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home, and I take solace in knowing we significantly improved her living conditions this past year.

Her spirit and grace have touched so many. Rest in peace, dear Toki."

The Seaquarium ended Lolita shows in 2021 as the Department of Agriculture and Miami-Dade County began investigations of the the orca's concrete tank, and when the park was purchased by the Dolphin Company last year, the new owners announced that her public performances were permanently canceled, the Miami Herald reported.

Animal-rights activists frequented criticized the Seaquarium for keeping Lolita in a tank that some considered too small for the 7.000-pound mammal.

"She deserved a life in the ocean with her family -- a life of freedom and love," the animal rights group PETA said in a statement. "We can all honor her memory by never visiting parks that exploit animals like her."

