Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Michigan judge to hand down sentence for 2021 Oxford school shooter

Judge to weigh fairness of sending 17-year-old to prison for life

By A.L. Lee
1/2
A memorial outside Oxford High School honors four students who were shot and killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. File photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE
A memorial outside Oxford High School honors four students who were shot and killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. File photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge will decide Friday if a teenage defendant will serve life in prison without parole in the killing of four classmates in 2021 as a hearing to determine a fair sentence for the minor wraps up in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Judge Kwame Rowe has broad discretion to rule whether it is fair to incarcerate Ethan Crumbley for the rest of his life after the 17-year-old pleaded guilty to the 2021 Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and seven others hurt or wounded, including a teacher.

Advertisement

Under an alternative sentence, the judge could send the shooter away for a term of years, in which a minimum lockup would range from 25 to 40 years, up to a maximum of 60 years, before Crumbley could ever walk free again.

The shooter's mental state at the time of the crime is a major factor in the ruling for an appropriate sentence, with Rowe expected to hand down the punishment at a later date to allow more time to consider the facts of the case.

Read More

The prosecution was planning to call one final rebuttal witness Friday to argue against Crumbley's claims of mental illness.

Advertisement

Dr. Lisa Anacker, a psychologist who interviewed the teen in March 2022, was expected to argue that the teen was sane and knew what he was doing when he opened fire.

Previously, Judge Rowe denied a request by defense attorney Paulette Loftin to throw out Anacker's testimony on the claim she never clinically examined the teen's mental state.

Earlier in the trial, the defense called psychologist Colin King, who testified the shooter had shown signs of mental illness prior to the killings and revealed to family members that he was hearing voices and seeing demons.

Crumbley was a 15-year-old sophomore when he took a loaded semi-automatic handgun to school on Nov. 30, 2021, shooting and killing Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The boy's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are awaiting trial on multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter after they purchased the gun for the boy as an early Christmas present.

Latest Headlines

Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday turned back an effort to block a Florida law that prevents some Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Atlantic storms could push the price at the pump sharply higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlantic storms could push the price at the pump sharply higher
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy may be at a pivotal moment as demand softens with the start of the school year, though storms brewing in the Atlantic could drive the market sharply higher, analysis finds.
Biden hosts leaders of Japan, South Korea in trilateral summit at Camp David
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden hosts leaders of Japan, South Korea in trilateral summit at Camp David
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a summit at Camp David Friday that will bring together the leaders of Japan and South Korea in an effort unite the frayed allies in response to increasing threats in Southeast Asia.
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Members of Metroplex Atheists, a north Texas organization, plan to march Saturday in downtown Fort Worth while carrying banners that advertise an upcoming seminar about the dangers of Christian nationalism.
Federal investigators dispatched to Maui to find origin, cause of deadly wildfire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal investigators dispatched to Maui to find origin, cause of deadly wildfire
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Federal investigators have been dispatched to Maui to find the cause of an ongoing wildfire that has devastated the historic town of Lahaina.
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, a former Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter in the winter of 2022, has been charged with murder, Florida prosecutors said.
Foreign national who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 sentenced to prison
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Foreign national who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 sentenced to prison
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A foreign national who mailed the biological weapon ricin to then-President Donald Trump in 2020 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ruled against the nation's first ban on transgender girls and women from participating in female student athletics, stating the Idaho law is discriminatory and likely unconstitutional.
Trump lawyers push to delay federal election interference trial to 2026
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump lawyers push to delay federal election interference trial to 2026
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump are pushing to delay the trial for special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against the former president to April 2026.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement