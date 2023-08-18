Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2023

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he has qualified for first Republican debate

By Patrick Hilsman
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that he has met the criteria to participate in the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The GOP has not confirmed Suarez's claim. Photo courtesy of Mayor Francis Suarez
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Friday that he had qualitied for the first round of Republican debates.

"I am excited to announce that I have met all of the criteria to qualify for the GOP's first primary debate," Suarez posted to X Friday.

"While our campaign only began a few weeks ago, I am humbled knowing that Republicans from all fifty states have donated to our campaign -- nearly 50,000 thus far," Suarez said.

Republican National Committee rules dictate that in order to qualify for the first debate, a candidate must poll at 1% or more in three national polls and have at least 40,000 donors from at least 20 states.

"I am very excited to let you all know that we have qualified for the first GOP debate next Wednesday in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. I so excited to be able to deliver my message of prosperity to the entire nation, to introduce myself to the nation this is the begging of an incredible moment for our country and for our city I want you all to watch and be a part of it. Thank you, God bless you," Suarez said in a video clip posted to X Friday.

Suarez previously suggested candidates who do not qualify for the first debate should drop out.

"I've said that if a candidate doesn't make the debate stage doesn't meet the minimum threshold they shouldn't stay in the race, it's very hard to get to a higher threshold to make the second debate if you're not even on the first debate so I think any candidate who doesn't make the first debate should think long and hard about it because time is valuable and you shouldn't be taking away time or trying to take away time from people who are fighting to get their message out there," Suarez told Fox News Thursday.

In July, Suarez's campaign made the controversial move of offering $20 gift cards in exchange for donations in order to qualify for the first GOP debate.

"Bidenomics is making the American Dream unaffordable, so I asked 'how can I help,' and you answered. I'm offering EVERY AMERICAN a $20 Bidenomics Relief Card when you give just $1 to help me qualify for the debate stage," Suarez posted on X in July.

Suarez's campaign also started accepting donations in Bitcoin earlier this month.

Nine other campaigns claim to have qualified for Wednesday's debate.

The GOP has not yet confirmed Suarez's claim.

