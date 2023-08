Elon Musk posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, Friday, saying the platform's "block" feature would be deleted. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said the "block" feature on X, formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, in a post on the platform Saturday. "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk wrote in response to a post asking, "is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?" Advertisement

Additionally, Musk wrote "makes no sense."

Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Last year, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and launched the "Twitter Blue" subscription service.

Musk changed the company's name to "X Corp" in April and then changed the name of the platform to "X" in July.

In July, Musk said the change from Twitter to X was to "embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

The "block" feature has become important to users who use it to avoid harassment. The "mute" feature merle prevents the user from seeing the feed of the account being muted.

It is uncertain how the change would be implemented or what effect it would have on the platform.

On Friday afternoon, a community note was added to Musk's post reading "Elon Musk cannot do this. The feature to block someone on the site is REQUIRED as a social media app to be allowed on the App Store and the Google Play store."