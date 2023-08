1/4

The FBI Friday was searching for missing Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection convict Christopher Worrell.His sentencing for assaulting officers had been set for Friday but was cancelled. Worrell is seen here spraying a pepper gel canister in the direction of police. Photo from DOJ criminal complaint

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The FBI is looking for East Naples, Fla., Jan. 6 felony convict Christopher Worrell as his Friday sentencing for assaulting officers at the Capitol was canceled. He had been on house arrest awaiting sentencing. The Justice Department is seeking a 14-year prison sentence for him for assaulting officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He's alleged to have been a member of the Proud Boys. Advertisement

FBI spokesperson Andrea Aprea confirmed the search is underway for Worrell but the FBI has not said how long Worrell has been missing or what triggered the search.

Worrell's charges include Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; and Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.

Government video and photographic evidence filed in court shows Worrell in the violent pro-Trump riot at the Capitol. Videos and photos in evidence appear to show him and others storming the Capitol, attacking police and breaking windows.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sanctioned D.C. jail Warden Wanda Patten and D.C. Department of Correction Director Quincy Booth for violating Worrell's civil rights when they delayed processing documents for his hand surgery while in detention.