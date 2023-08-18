4 southeast Asian nations violate trade rules on solar panels, Commerce Dept. says

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said on Friday that it made a final determination that four southeast Asian countries had violated U.S. trade rules by using Chinese-sourced materials without paying tariffs.
The department identified Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia as the violators. The countries make up nearly three-fourths of the solar models imported to the United States. The ruling now exposes solar modules coming out of those countries to additional duties, possibly starting in June 2024.