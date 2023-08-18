Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2023 / 3:41 AM

Federal investigators dispatched to Maui to find origin, cause of deadly wildfire

By Darryl Coote
1/6
View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 111 as crews continue to fight last week's wind-fueled fires and investigators work to determine a cause. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI
View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 111 as crews continue to fight last week's wind-fueled fires and investigators work to determine a cause. Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Federal investigators have been dispatched to Maui to find the cause of an ongoing wildfire that has devastated the historic town of Lahaina.

The five-member National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were expected to arrive in Maui on Thursday, the federal agency said.

Advertisement

The dispatched team consists of an electrical engineer from the ATF Fire Research Laboratory, two Certified Fire Investigators, a CFI candidate and an arson and explosives group supervisor from the ATF's Seattle Field Division.

"We hope the deployment of National Response Team resources will allow the residents of Maui, and the state and nation as a whole, to know that we will do everything in our power to support our local counterparts in determining the origin and cause of the wildfires there, and hopefully bring some healing to the community," ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson said in a statement.

Read More

The wildfire erupted Aug. 8, and has resulted in a confirmed death toll of 111, though officials have repeatedly warned that the figure is expected to increase with hundreds still missing and only 45% of the territory searched.

Advertisement

The county of Maui said the Lahaina fire was 89% contained as of Thursday morning and has burned an estimated 2,170 acres.

The team was dispatched as Maui officials citing power monitoring company Whisker Labs point to damaged power lines as potentially the cause of the fire.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya also resigned Thursday citing health reasons, as he came under scrutiny over reports that emergency sirens were not activated during the fire and that island fire hydrants had ran dry.

Latest Headlines

Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas atheist group protests denial of downtown space to advertise its event
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Members of Metroplex Atheists, a north Texas organization, plan to march Saturday in downtown Fort Worth while carrying banners that advertise an upcoming seminar about the dangers of Christian nationalism.
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, a former Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter in the winter of 2022, has been charged with murder, Florida prosecutors said.
Foreign national who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 sentenced to prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Foreign national who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 sentenced to prison
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A foreign national who mailed the biological weapon ricin to then-President Donald Trump in 2020 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeals court maintains block on nation's first transgender student athlete ban
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ruled against the nation's first ban on transgender girls and women from participating in female student athletics, stating the Idaho law is discriminatory and likely unconstitutional.
Trump lawyers push to delay federal election interference trial to 2026
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump lawyers push to delay federal election interference trial to 2026
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump are pushing to delay the trial for special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against the former president to April 2026.
Stuart Delery, first openly gay man to serve as White House counsel, to step down
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Stuart Delery, first openly gay man to serve as White House counsel, to step down
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Stuart Delery, the first openly gay man to serve as the top legal counsel to a U.S. president, will step down from his role, President Joe Biden announced Thursday.
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday selected the company JetZero to develop the next phase of a prototype for a blended wing body aircraft, a change in design from traditional tube-and-wing aircraft.
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- As the election interference case against Donald Trump in Fulton County, Ga., moves closer to trial, a new state oversight commission has raised concerns about political retaliation against the prosecuting attorney.
Binge drinking, marijuana and hallucinogen use reach all-time highs, NIH says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Binge drinking, marijuana and hallucinogen use reach all-time highs, NIH says
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cannabis and hallucinogen use, as well as binge drinking, among U.S. adults ages 35-50 reached a historic high in 2022, the National Institutes of Health said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement