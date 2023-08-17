Trending
Chinese dehumidifier manufacturer recalls 1.56 million units

By Clyde Hughes
Image of one of the dehumidifiers on recall by Gree Electric Appliances of China. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Gree Electric Appliances of China has recalled 1.56 million dehumidifiers because of fire and burn risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission on Wednesday said there have been about 2,000 reports of the devices overheating and 450 fires reported, resulting in damage totaling more than $19 million.

"This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014," the commission said.

"The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers."

The commission said that four deaths have possibly been linked to the dehumidifiers, all involving house fires. The deaths happened in Ohio in 2016, in 2022 in Iowa, and two more in 2022 in Missouri.

This is not the first time the dehumidifiers faced recall. One was announced in September 2013, followed by an update in October 2013, an expanded recall in January 2014. Re-announcements came in May 2014 and in November 2016.

The dehumidifiers have been sold at a variety of outlets, including AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills FleetFarm, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart. They have also been sold in Canada, and online at Amazon and Ebay, from 2005 through January 2014.

