Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2023 / 9:33 AM

BAE Systems signs $5.6 billion deal to buy Ball Aerospace

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
International defense manufacturer BAE Systems Thursday signed a $5.6 billion cash deal to buy Ball Aerospace. BAE makes combat aircraft, ships, vehicles, ammunition and electronics. BAE's Bradley Fighting Vehicle pictured. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems
International defense manufacturer BAE Systems Thursday signed a $5.6 billion cash deal to buy Ball Aerospace. BAE makes combat aircraft, ships, vehicles, ammunition and electronics. BAE's Bradley Fighting Vehicle pictured. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- International defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems announced a deal Thursday to acquire Ball Aerospace.

Ball Corporation said the $5.6 billion cash deal is projected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Advertisement

"This marquee acquisition would advance our company's position in some of the fastest growing segments of the defense market and further increase our alignment with enduring customer priorities in both the U.S. National Defense Strategy and U.S. Intelligence Strategy," BAE CEO Tom Arseneault said in a statement.

According to Ball Corporation, the company will net roughly $4.5 billion after taxes from this transaction and will use the proceeds together with "robust free cash flow" generated from the company's packaging operations will be used to reduce net debt.

Read More

"BAE Systems is well-positioned to invest in Ball Aerospace to elevate the combined business to new heights, generate significant value to critical mission partners, offer customers more affordable solutions and enable a safer world for all stakeholders benefitting from today's agreement," said Ball Corporation CEO Daniel W. Fisher in a statement.

BAE Systems design, make and support combat aircraft, ships, combat vehicles, ammunition and advanced electronics and cybersecurity capabilities.

Advertisement

Ball Aerospace describes itself as both a spacecraft and payload developer with "a unique understanding of instrument integration and experience delivering end-to-end systems."

"We believe BAE Systems and Ball Aerospace share a culture of mission-driven innovation and operational excellence. We look forward to sustaining the historic legacy of Ball Aerospace and investing in its future," Arsenault said.

BAE Systems said the acquisition of Ball Aerospace will provide a robust platform for accelerating BAE's space strategy.

Ball Corporation is selling its aerospace business but will retain its global packaging business.

BAE Systems customers include the defense department, intelligence community and civilian space market.

Latest Headlines

Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Federal agents arrested a Texas woman last week after allegedly threatening a federal judge set to conduct the 2020 election interference case of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
U.S. sanctions three companies linked to Russian arms deals with North Korea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions three companies linked to Russian arms deals with North Korea
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three companies linked to a U.S.-sanctioned arms dealer accused of attempting to facilitate weapons sales between North Korea and Russia.
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's wildfires on Maui climbed to 111 Wednesday night, as Hawaiian Electric faces scrutiny and a lawsuit for failing to shut-down active power lines.
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- North Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes on three bills, to ban gender-affirming care for minors, to restrict gender identity discussions in school and to ban transgender athletes.
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday that a measure to regulate marijuana like alcohol, allowing for its recreational use, had been approved for placement on the general election ballot in November.
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Adam Fox and Barry Croft, convicted in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are demanding a new trial. The pair argues a juror, accused of misconduct, ended up serving as the foreman.
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has upheld parts of the Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone, in a divided ruling that also reversed the FDA's subsequent rules expanding access.
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in Florida are warning of a potential increase in dengue fever cases after two new cases were reported to have spread locally in Broward County.
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called the act transformative for the climate and the economy, and he said it is working, with inflation down and wages up.
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia on allegations he led a criminal enterprise to influence the results of the 2020 election, has asked for a trial date ahead of Super Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement