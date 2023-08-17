Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs

A rendering of the blended wing body prototype illustrate's this kind of aircraft's shorter, wider fuselage. Illustration courtesy of U.S. Air Force

"Blended wing body aircraft have the potential to significantly reduce fuel demand and increase global reach," said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in a statement Wednesday.

"Moving forces and cargo quickly, efficiently, and over long distance is a critical capability to enable national security strategy."

Kathleen Hicks, the deputy defense secretary, said in a statement Thursday that the military says the blended wing body aircraft will allow for fuel savings of 30% more than traditional aircraft.

Such savings could help the Air Force mitigate logistics risks and increase flight range, loiter time and offload capabilities.

"A successful BWB would be good news for the department, our warfighters, the U.S. aerospace industry and the American taxpayer," Hicks said. "We look forward to seeing the prototype as early as 2027."

The Air Force said in its statement that standard military transport aircraft account for 60% of its total annual jet fuel consumption, showing a need to bring down jet fuel usage.

On its website, JetZero said it expects the aircraft to launch in 2030 and be compatible with sustainable aviation fuel. The company is working with the Air Force, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

JetZero said its aircraft "dramatically improves aerodynamic efficiency over traditional tube designs" and does not require tail surfaces, eliminating "unnecessary complexity."

"A shorter, wider fuselage is blended together mimicking the wing to provide lift. This reduces the surface needed, creating a lighter aircraft with less drag," JetZero said.

"The beauty of efficiency is that it compounds. With less drag and weight, the size of the engines is reduced, which further reduces drag and weight."

The Air Force noted that blended wing body aircraft design concepts have been around for decades but said more recent technology advancements in structural design, materials technology, manufacturing, and other areas have made large-scale production achievable.