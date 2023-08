Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. A federal judge in his classified documents trial said she will hold a sealed meeting in connection with the case. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The federal judge hearing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case said she will hold a closed-door hearing to discuss the special counsel's request to protect the secret documents connected to the case. Judge Aileen Cannon said the sealed hearing "will take place at a designated time and place to discuss sensitive, security-related issues concerning classified discovery." Cannon did not disclose when and where that hearing will happen. Advertisement

Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the ex-president and his co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira will not have to attend the hearing, leaving the work to their lawyers.

Trump faces charges in U.S. District Court in Florida pertaining to retaining classified government records after leaving the White House and trying to cover up the fact that he was keeping those documents in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Cannon's decision comes after the prosecutor's request for the protective order had already been filed publicly.

Trump and special counsel Jack Smith have sparred over the proposed rules on whether Trump can talk with his attorneys about classified evidence given to the defense. The former president said he wants to create a secure facility at his residence that he used while he was president to hold such discussions.

Advertisement

Smith pushed back, saying that having Mar-a-Lago serve such a dual purpose would be unprecedented and unworkable.