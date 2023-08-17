Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case

A woman was arrested for making threats against U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's election interference case. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Courts website

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Federal agents arrested a Texas woman last week after allegedly threatening a federal judge set to conduct the 2020 election interference case of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Abigail Jo Shry was taken into custody by Department of Homeland Security officials for supposedly making a call to the chambers of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is African American, to make racist threats. Advertisement

In an Aug. 5 detailed by a Department of Homeland Security affidavit, Shry threatened Chutkan, who is Black, and called her a "slave" while also using a racial slur.

"You are in our sights, we want to kill you," she said.

She also "threatened to kill anyone who went after" Trump, including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all people in the LGBTQ community.

"If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly," she said.

When confronted by federal agents on Aug. 8 at her home, according to the affidavit, Shry allegedly confessed to making the calls but said she had no plans of traveling to Washington, D.C. The court document also alleged that she added if Lee traveled to Alvin, Texas, "then we need to worry."

Chutkan was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was randomly assigned to the federal government case against Trump after he was indicted on Aug. 1 for allegedly trying to obstruct the 2020 election that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.