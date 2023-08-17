Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case

By Clyde Hughes
A woman was arrested for making threats against U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's election interference case. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Courts website
A woman was arrested for making threats against U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's election interference case. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Courts website

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Federal agents arrested a Texas woman last week after allegedly threatening a federal judge set to conduct the 2020 election interference case of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Abigail Jo Shry was taken into custody by Department of Homeland Security officials for supposedly making a call to the chambers of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is African American, to make racist threats.

Advertisement

In an Aug. 5 detailed by a Department of Homeland Security affidavit, Shry threatened Chutkan, who is Black, and called her a "slave" while also using a racial slur.

"You are in our sights, we want to kill you," she said.

Read More

She also "threatened to kill anyone who went after" Trump, including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all people in the LGBTQ community.

"If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly," she said.

When confronted by federal agents on Aug. 8 at her home, according to the affidavit, Shry allegedly confessed to making the calls but said she had no plans of traveling to Washington, D.C. The court document also alleged that she added if Lee traveled to Alvin, Texas, "then we need to worry."

Advertisement

Chutkan was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was randomly assigned to the federal government case against Trump after he was indicted on Aug. 1 for allegedly trying to obstruct the 2020 election that led to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Latest Headlines

BAE Systems signs $5.6 billion deal to buy Ball Aerospace
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
BAE Systems signs $5.6 billion deal to buy Ball Aerospace
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- International defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems Thursday said a deal is signed to buy Ball Aerospace.
U.S. sanctions three companies linked to Russian arms deals with North Korea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions three companies linked to Russian arms deals with North Korea
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three companies linked to a U.S.-sanctioned arms dealer accused of attempting to facilitate weapons sales between North Korea and Russia.
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's wildfires on Maui climbed to 111 Wednesday night, as Hawaiian Electric faces scrutiny and a lawsuit for failing to shut-down active power lines.
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- North Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes on three bills, to ban gender-affirming care for minors, to restrict gender identity discussions in school and to ban transgender athletes.
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday that a measure to regulate marijuana like alcohol, allowing for its recreational use, had been approved for placement on the general election ballot in November.
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Adam Fox and Barry Croft, convicted in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are demanding a new trial. The pair argues a juror, accused of misconduct, ended up serving as the foreman.
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has upheld parts of the Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone, in a divided ruling that also reversed the FDA's subsequent rules expanding access.
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in Florida are warning of a potential increase in dengue fever cases after two new cases were reported to have spread locally in Broward County.
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called the act transformative for the climate and the economy, and he said it is working, with inflation down and wages up.
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia on allegations he led a criminal enterprise to influence the results of the 2020 election, has asked for a trial date ahead of Super Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement