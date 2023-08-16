Trending
Aug. 16, 2023 / 9:16 AM

Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations

Crews battling more than a dozen fires throughout region

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Emergency officials in Northern California ordered the evacuation of more than a dozen communities west of Yreka as fast-moving wildfires scorched as many as 4,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest in less than a day.

The Head Fire in Siskiyou County was one of at least 19 wildfires burning throughout the region early Wednesday after a lightning storm sparked the blaze before strong winds spread the flames, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Klamath National Forest Supervisor Rachel Smith posted an update to Facebook, saying the fire developed rapidly and had grown exponentially since late Monday when only 200 acres had burned.

By Tuesday night, the Head Fire grew to 1,000 acres or more near the Klamath and Scott rivers, about 40 miles west of where Highway 96 and Interstate 5 intersect, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

Later, conditions worsened and forced authorities to shut down Scott River Road and Highway 96 between Highway 263 and Seiad.

Unable to contain the flames, local officials issued evacuation warnings before ordering at least 18 communities to get out as the blaze intensified and closed in on homes, sending residents scrambling for their belongings.

Many areas remained under evacuation order early Wednesday, including neighborhoods along a stretch of Highway 96, including Cougar Creek and Hamburg, where the wildfire is believed to have started about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A temporary shelter for displaced residents was set up at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka.

Meanwhile, firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene, including the Forest Service in California and Oregon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Siskiyou Unit, and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Crews were battling the inferno on several fronts throughout the region, including the Titus Fire south of Norcross Campground, the Malone Fire along Elk Creek, and the Elliott Fire near Dillon Creek Campground, the Forest Service said.

Another eight fires burned up to 20 acres at Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District as windy conditions frustrated efforts to put out the flames.

The Deep Fire in Shasta County southwest of Siligo Peak was smoldering but remained a threat as wind gusts could cause embers to flare up again.

The Lone Pine Fire was still burning in Humboldt County, while the Slide Fire in Tehama County had consumed 60 acres through Tuesday night.

