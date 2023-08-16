Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 110, as focus turns to downed power lines

1/6

View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in last week's wildfires in Lahaina, Maui. The official death toll from the fires climbed to 110 on Wednesday, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, as investigators work to determine a cause. Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The official death toll from the Maui wildfires climbed to 110 on Wednesday, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, as crews continue to fight last week's wind-fueled fires and investigators work to determine a cause. While hundreds remain missing, Hawaiian Electric is facing scrutiny and a lawsuit for failing to shut-down active power lines during the high winds. Advertisement

While no official cause for the fires has been determined, the power monitoring company Whisker Labs believes the first fire on Maui may have been caused by damaged power lines. The first fire was reported shortly after midnight on Aug. 8, according to Maui County officials.

An hour earlier, a security camera at the Maui Bird Conservation Center captured a bright flash in the woods, which the lab says points to fallen power lines.

"The grid was incredibly stressed Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday," Bob Marshall, chief executive officer of Whisker Labs, told ABC News.

"It was trying to deal with the winds that it was encountering, and what our network clearly documents is that there were 122 faults that occurred throughout that time period, any one of which could have ignited a fire."

Hawaiian Electric has not responded to the reports and said it is currently focused on restoring power to 2,000 customers while supporting the island's recovery. Investigators are also looking into reports that emergency sirens were not activated and reports that fire hydrants ran dry during the fires.

As of Wednesday, 85% of the Lahaina fire in western Maui was contained and the Kula fire in upcountry Maui was 60% contained, according to Maui County officials.

Searchers in Lahaina have covered 38% of the impact zone, according to Green who warned the current death toll of 110 is expected to rise as many of the dead "were on the road down by the sea."

Some of the victims have been identified and their families informed, including Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Janitor, 79, who were both from Lahaina.

Four members of the same family were also killed.

"On behalf of our family, we bid aloha to our beloved parents, Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, as well as our dear sister Salote Takafua and her son, Tony Takafua," the family wrote in a statement.

"The magnitude of our grief is indescribable, and their memories will forever remain etched in our hearts."

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters Wednesday that Maui is facing a "very long and hard recovery."

While FEMA has given $2.3 million in assistance to families, only 1,300 households have registered with FEMA so far. Criswell urged residents to "register for assistance with FEMA, with either our staff on the ground, through our website or by calling 1-800-621-3362."

Green said there are currently 1,000 hotel rooms available to house those who have lost their homes.

"Between donations and hotel rooms and Airbnb, we'll now be able to house virtually everyone who's impacted," Green said.

FEMA is working to identify more victims as portable morgue units arrived on the island Tuesday with exam tables, X-ray units and lab equipment. As of Wednesday, 35 autopsies had been completed and seven victims have been identified, according to Maui County officials.

President Joe Biden will travel to Maui on Monday "to bring hope."

"He's going to speak with the governor and the state's first lady, and talk to survivors and hear their stories," Criswell said. "And it's that level of hope that I think is going to really be a positive impact for this community."

As Maui works to recover, the main road running east to west on Maui, called the Lahaina Bypass, reopened Wednesday night. The road will be open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. to connect both sides of the island. The National Guard will be stationed along the road to keep people out of the impact zone in Lahaina.

Both Japan and South Korea have donated to help Maui's wildfire victims. Japan announced Wednesday that it will provide $2 million through the American Red Cross and the Japan Platform.

"Japan will actively provide assistance for the relief of the victims and the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea also donated $2 million, its ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement Tuesday. According to the Hawaii Community Foundation, the donation will help support Lahaina's recovery, medical needs and housing for displaced families.