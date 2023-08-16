Trending
Aug. 16, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Federal government approves disaster declarations over Illinois drought

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
A combine unloads corn on farmland near Manteno, Illinois. Competing disaster declarations are in place for the state, as drought conditions hurt farmland in the central part of the state while heavy rains led to flooding in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
A combine unloads corn on farmland near Manteno, Illinois. Competing disaster declarations are in place for the state, as drought conditions hurt farmland in the central part of the state while heavy rains led to flooding in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government issued disaster declarations for parts of Illinois as the state struggles with competing climate-related issues.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday made a disaster declaration for central Illinois counties that have been affected by drought during the 2023 growing season.

"While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted," added Jerry Costello II, the state's agriculture director.

President Joe Biden also approved a disaster declaration for the state of Illinois.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said Tuesday.

Parts of Illinois are noticeably dry. The National Weather Service sees little chance of rain over the coming weeks, a situation compounded by strong winds and humidity.

"Heat and humidity will begin building into the area this weekend, persisting into next week," the latest forecast read. "Heat index values over 100 degrees are likely beginning on Sunday."

Most of the state is considered abnormally dry, though central areas are in a moderate drought. Portions of western Adams County, however, are experiencing severe drought conditions. Soaring heat prevailed across much of the country this summer.

In June, the Farm Journal estimated that around 70% of the U.S. corn crop and 63% of soybeans were experiencing drought.

Portions of the central United States had to contend with multiple rounds of dangerous storms as opposing air masses collided in mid-June. Soaring heat, particularly in the U.S. South, set the stage for explosive weather developments, from heavy rains to tornadoes.

A case in point on the volatile weather this year is a federal disaster declaration for Cook County, which includes the Chicago metropolitan area. Chicago's O'Hare Airport reported more than 3.3 inches of rain in early July, though NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV reported other areas saw as much as 8 inches in less than 24 hours.

